Worldwide Building Information Modeling Industry to 2025 - Featuring ABB, AECOM and Autodesk Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building information modeling market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Building information modeling (BIM) refers to software that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals adequate insights to plan, design, construct and manage buildings and infrastructure. It enables them to collaborate and create an accurate virtual model of a building and exchange data between different project parties. It aids in analyzing the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the construction, such as cost estimation, time requirement, and component procurement. Besides this, it also helps in undertaking operations post project completion, such as maintenance issues and project lifecycle management.



Due to rapid urbanization and a growing population, there is a significant rise in construction activities across the globe. This, in confluence with the increasing infrastructural projects, is positively influencing the sales of BIM solutions. Moreover, there is an increase in the adoption of BIM on account of its numerous advantages over other existing tools, such as CAD systems and paper-based design and modeling. For instance, it facilitates users to create an accurate and precise geometric virtual model with all the components and structures involved. Apart from this, technological advancements enabling data management at remote servers and inter-coordination between users is strengthening the market growth.



Factors such as improving construction productivity, increasing trend of the internet of things (IoT) and stringent regulations about the usage of BIM by governments are also fueling the market growth. However, the market is experiencing a decline in the sales of BIM software on account of the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lockdowns implemented by various countries and consequent halt in construction projects worldwide. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global building information modeling market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., AECOM, Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group Plc (Schneider Electric), Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE and Trimble Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global building information modeling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global building information modeling market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global building information modeling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Building Information Modeling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering Type

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Preconstruction

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Construction

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Operations

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Commercial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Architects and Engineers

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Contractors and Developers

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ABB Ltd.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 AECOM

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Autodesk Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Aveva Group Plc (Schneider Electric)

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 Beck Technology Ltd.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Bentley Systems Incorporated

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Dassault Systemes SE

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Hexagon AB

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Nemetschek SE

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.10 Trimble Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b05xwq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

