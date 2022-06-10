Worldwide Building Insulation Industry to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Saint-Gobain and Owens Corning Among Others

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Insulation Market (by Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building insulation market is expected to record a value of US$36.70 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.45% for the period spanning 2022-2026. Factors such as expanding building & construction industry, increasing emphasis on controlling greenhouse emissions, rising urbanization, growing focus on energy conservation and supportive government policies and initiatives would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by volatility in raw material prices, high initial investment cost, lack of awareness and health concerns regarding the adoption of few building insulation products. A few notable trends include surging renovation activities of old buildings, emerging inclination towards green building concept, rising energy costs and escalating demand for eco-friendly insulating material.

The global building insulation market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user and platform. In term of type, the global market can be bifurcated into Foam, glass wool, stone wool and others. Depending on application, global building insulation market can be categorized into Wall insulation, roof insulation and floor insulation. Whereas, according to the end-user, the global building insulation market can be divided into residential and non-residential segments.

The fastest growing regional market was Europe due to rising number of initiatives introduced by the government to minimize carbon footprints of buildings, surge in commercial and residential buildings, and the profitable growth opportunities within the building thermal insulation material industry. Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the market growth during 2020 due to halted construction activities and disruptions in the supply chain of building insulation materials.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global building insulation market, which is segmented into type, application, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( Europe , North America , Asia Pacific , Latin America and Middle East & Africa ), along with the country coverage of the U.S. and China , have been analyzed.

, , , and & ), along with the country coverage of the U.S. and , have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, Kingspan Group PLC, Rockwool A/S and Recticel SA) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Halt in Construction Activities

2.2 Decline in Industrial Production

2.3 Delay in Infrastructure Projects



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Building Insulation Market by Value

3.2 Global Building Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Building Insulation Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Foam Building Insulation Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Foam Building Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Glass Wool Building Insulation Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Glass Wool Building Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Stone Wool Building Insulation Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Stone Wool Building Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Building Insulation Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Wall Insulation Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Wall Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Roof Insulation Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Roof Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Floor Insulation Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Floor Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Building Insulation Market by End-User

3.5.1 Global Building Insulation End-User Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Building Insulation End-User Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Building Insulation Market by Region



4. Regional Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expanding Building & Construction Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Emphasis on Controlling Greenhouse Emission

5.1.3 Rising Urbanization

5.1.4 Growing Focus on Energy Conservation

5.1.5 Supportive Government Policies and Initiatives

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Renovation Activities of Old Buildings

5.2.2 Emerging Inclination towards Green Building Concept

5.2.3 Rising Energy Costs

5.2.4 Escalating Demand for Eco-friendly Insulating Material

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 High Initial Investment Cost

5.3.3 Lack of Awareness

5.3.4 Health Concerns Regarding Adoption of Few Building Insulation Products



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Saint-Gobain S.A.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Owens Corning

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Kingspan Group PLC

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Rockwool A/S

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Recticel SA

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

