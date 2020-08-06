Worldwide Business Plan Software Industry to 2027 - Growing Awareness in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities
Aug 06, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Plan Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Platform; Deployment Type; Subscription Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The revenue growth of business plan software market is expected to reach US$ 1,37,871.4 thousand by 2027, rising from US$ 82,730.3 thousand in 2019. The growth rate for revenue curve is estimated to be 7.0% during the forecast period. The accentuating number of start-ups is propelling the demand for business plan software across the world. The cost-effectiveness of business plan software over services is also one of the major factors driving the business plan software market worldwide.
However, high reliance on traditional business planning tools may restrain the market growth. The stupendous growth in global industrialization is a result of the rising number of start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large organizations across industries. The start-up ecosystem is booming in the current scenario across the world, and is driving the economy of every country.
The new entrepreneurs are seeking business-planning services to assess their business prospects. Considering the fact that majority of the emerging entrepreneurs in the developed countries are well aware of the benefits of software-based business planning, the demand for business plan software among the companies providing business planning services is surging. This parameter is positively influencing the growth of the business plan software market.
The business plan software market has been segmented on the basis of platform, deployment type, subscription type, and geography. Based on platform, the market is segmented into iOS, Windows, and others. The windows segment held maximum share during 2019. Based on deployment type, the business plan software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment led the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on subscription type, the business plan software market segmented into one-time, monthly, and annual. Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.
Atlas Business Solutions Inc., Enloop Inc., Palo Alto Software, Planguru LLC, StratPad, Inc., Startups.com LLC, The Business Plan Shop Ltd., Tarkenton.com, Simpleplanning, and Upmetrics are among the major players operating in the global business plan software market.
Reasons to Buy:
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the business plan software market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to platform, deployment type, and subscription type.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Business Plan Software Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
5. Business Plan Software Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Accentuating Number of Start-ups
5.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness of Business Plan Software over Services:
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Reliance on Traditional Business Planning Tools
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Awareness in Developing Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Enhancing the Data Security to Prevent Data Loss
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Business Plan Software Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Business Plan Software Market Overview
6.2 Plan Software Market -Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players
7. Business Plan Software Market Analysis - By Platform
7.1 Overview
7.2 Business Plan Software Market, By Platform (2019 and 2027)
7.3 iOS
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 iOS: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
7.4 Windows
7.4.1 Windows: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Others: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
8. Business Plan Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Business Plan Software Market, By Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Cloud: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
8.4 On-Premise
8.4.1 On-Premise: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
9. Business Plan Software Market Analysis - By Subscription Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Business Plan Software Market, By Subscription Type (2019 and 2027)
9.3 One-Time
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 One-Time: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
9.4 Monthly
9.4.1 Monthly: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
9.5 Annual
9.5.1 Annual: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)
10. Business Plan Software Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Business Plan Software Market
10.3 Europe: Business Plan Software Market
10.4 APAC: Business Plan Software Market
10.5 MEA: Business Plan Software Market
10.6 SAM: Business Plan Software Market
11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business Plan Software Market
11.1 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic On Global Business Plan Software Market
11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12. Business Plan Software Market-Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Company Solution Matrix
13. Company Profiles
13.1 The Business Plan Shop Ltd.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Simpleplanning
13.3 Tarkenton.com
13.4 Palo Alto Software, Inc.
13.5 UpMetrics
13.6 PlanGuru, LLC
13.7 Startups.com LLC
13.8 Atlas Business Solutions, Inc.
13.9 enloop, Inc.
13.10 StratPad Inc.
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl169a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets