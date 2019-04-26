Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®: See Neptune Software Introduce Their Innovative Low-Code Rapid App Development Software

Neptune Software is a company that delivers a leading low-code, rapid app development platform that helps modernize and optimize business processes and user interfaces , with the full benefits of an award-winning user experience and universal backend integration that unifies a business' entire ecosystem. Neptune Software allows businesses to drastically reduce the time and cost to design, build, integrate, deploy and maintain applications on any back-end system — across desktop, mobile and offline environments. Neptune Software was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with North America headquarters in Stuart, Florida.

"Neptune Software goes to great lengths to ensure that the apps developers create with their software are a pleasure to use," Beringer says. He explains, "The secret is to involve the end-users early on in the process to get user acceptance and buy-in. With a traditional development approach, the end-users do not see applications until they are nearly finished. However, with low-code development, end-users can be involved early on in the process during rapid prototyping of the application."

JL Haber, Vice President of Programming for Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, is thrilled to feature Neptune Software. He says, "As a leading provider of low-code rapid app development software, Neptune Software is changing the game of technology. Because of their revolutionary ideas, Neptune Software gives enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience. It's no wonder that Neptune Software services more than two million licensed end users across more than 40 countries around the world. We're honored to have Neptune Software on our show."

For more information about Neptune Software, visit Neptune-Software.com and tune in to Fox Business Network as sponsored content on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:30pm EDT and Bloomberg International on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:30pm GMT and Sunday, May 5, 2018 at 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.

