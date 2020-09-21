Worldwide C5ISR Systems Industry to 2030 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global C5ISR Systems Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defense, Commercial), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global C5ISR systems market will reach $165.3 billion by 2030, growing by 3.3% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increasing political conflicts & global terrorism and extensive defense modernization programs.



Highlighted with 86 tables and 81 figures, this 179-page report Global C5ISR Systems Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defense, Commercial), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global C5ISR systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global C5ISR systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Platform, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Product

Services

Based on Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Land-based Platform

Airborne-based Platform

Naval-based Platform

Space-based Platform

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Communication

Command and Control

Combat Systems

Computers

Electronic Warfare

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Defense Industry

Military

Homeland Security

Commercial Sector

Critical Infrastructure

Commercial Space

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Israel , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Platform, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global C5ISR systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Airbus S.A.S

BAE Systems

CACI International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Reutech Radar Systems

Rheinmetall Group

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Solution

3.1 Market Overview by Solution

3.2 Product

3.3 Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform

4.1 Market Overview by Platform

4.2 Land-based Platform

4.3 Airborne-based Platform

4.4 Naval-based Platform

4.5 Space-based Platform



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

5.3 Communication

5.4 Command and Control

5.5 Combat Systems

5.6 Computers

5.7 Electronic Warfare



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Defense Industry

6.2.1 Military

6.2.2 Homeland Security

6.3 Commercial Sector

6.3.1 Critical Infrastructure

6.3.2 Commercial Space



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 UK

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Israel

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



