Worldwide Cable and Wire Industry Report, 2019-2025: Market Overview, Technologies, Key Trends, Raw Materials & Pricing, Company Profiles, U.S. Patent Analysis

The cable and wire report is in its third edition. It is the only report that covers the twin markets of power and telecom cables in a single place. The report captures the enormous diversity in cabling morphologies and associated technical and market implications.



The cable industry can be summarized as one that deals with an uncomplicated technology interplaying with complex macro and microeconomic factors. Macroeconomic factors affect the pricing of raw materials and the health of the End User domains, while the microeconomic factors affect region-specific market parameters.



It is paramount that raw materials are addressed in this market, such as the availability of copper, the principal material in both power and telecom cables. Aluminum and optical are becoming credible alternatives in terms of performance and pricing in the concerned domains.



The principle purpose of this report is to identify the extent to which the alternatives will be accepted and to analyze the role played by pricing in such acceptance.



The report also sheds light on the role played by end-user markets on the pricing of the cables. It is worth noting that End-Users have significant leverage over prices.



With the rapid growth of wireless communication technologies, there is a well-founded apprehension about the long-term prospects of the cable and wire market, especially in the communication function space. This report provides a qualitative and quantitative response to this concern.

This report includes:

A brief overview of the global markets for wire and cable materials and technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

The general outlook of the taxonomy of cable classes, including cabling operations, relevant terminologies and geographical breakdown of power and telecom cabling market, conductor metals, distance stretches, and end-user application devices

Underlying technologies driving the industry's growth as well as key factors such as current trends, changing regulatory landscape and other macroeconomic factors that shape and affect the market

Identification of the companies that are best-positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

An exhaustive patent analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents

Company profiles of major global corporations within this market, including Delton Cables , Encore Wire Inc., Finolex Cables, Havells, and Polycab Wires

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Overview and Definitions

Introduction

Overview of the Global Market for Cable

Breakdown by End-Use Application

Market Breakdown by Region

Cable Types and Their Applications

Airframe and Military Wire and Cable

Appliance Wiring Material (AWM)

Bulk Cords

Computer and Multimedia Cables

Cable Television (CATV) Drop and Trunk Lines

Extension Power Cords

Flat Cable

Flexible Cables

Jelly Filled Cables

Metal-Clad Cable and Armored Cable

Machine Tool Wire

High-Voltage Cables

Hookup Wire

Motor Lead Wire

Multi-conductor Electronics Cables

Nonmetallic-Sheathed Cables

Paper Power Cables

Portable Power Cables

Power-limited Circuit Cables

Premise Wiring

Service-Entrance Cables

Shipboard Wire and Cables

Submarine Cables

FFT-x

Thermocouple Wire

Thermoplastic-insulated Underground Feeder and Branch Circuit Cables

Thermoplastic-Insulated Wire and Cables

Thermoset Insulated Wire and Cable

Transit Wire and Cable

Uninsulated Electrical Conductors

Welding Cable

Technology Behind Power Cables

Technology Overview and Key Concepts

Technology Behind Telecom Cables

Technology Overview and Key Concepts

Chapter 4 Detailed Market Breakdown

Market Overview of Power Cables

Power Cables and Metal

Power Cables and End-Use Applications

Power Cables and Region

Market Overview of Telecom Cables

Telecom Cables and Type of Network

Telecom Cables and End-Use Applications

Telecom Cables and Geographic Regions

Power Cable Market Breakdown by Voltage Capacity and Functional Profile

Market Analysis of ELV Power Cables

Market Analysis of Low-Voltage Power Cables

Market Analysis of High-Voltage Power Cables

Market Analysis of Magnetic Power Cables

Telecom Cable Market Breakdown by Choice of Conductor

Market Analysis of Metal Telecom Cables

Market Analysis of Fiber-Optic Telecom Cables

Chapter 5 Raw Materials and Pricing

Principal Raw Materials

Copper

Aluminum

Optical Fiber

ASP Trends

ELV Power Cables

Low Voltage Power Cables

High-Voltage Power Cables

Magnetic Application Power Cables

Metal Telecom Cables

Fiber-Optic Telecom Cables

Chapter 6 Vendor and Market Analysis

Market at a Glance

Extreme Fragmentation

High Levels of Standardization

Mergers and Acquisitions

Focus on Alternative Energy Sources

Activity Summary of Major Stakeholders

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Chapter 8 U.S. Patent Analysis

Introduction

Trends by Functional Category

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee/Patent Holder

