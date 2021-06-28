Worldwide Camping Tent Industry to 2026 - Featuring AMG, Hilleberg and Johnson Outdoors Among Others

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camping Tent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global camping tent market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A camping tent is a temporary shelter made of durable materials and is primarily used for outdoor recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Apart from accommodation, camping tents are also used to store luggage. They are available in a variety of fabrics, sizes, pole types, colors and styles that can be customized as per the requirements of the consumer. These tents are also available in variants made from eco-friendly and light-weight materials that are more compact, economical and easy to assemble.



The growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities among individuals to de-stress from the hectic lifestyle is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more health conscious in response to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases that are caused due to the lack of physical activities. Additionally, the demand for camping tents is also driven by the aggressive promotion of various outdoor activities through travel blogs and websites that promote traveling and camping at off-beat locations. Also, vendors and manufacturers are focusing on producing useful camping tents that cater to the diversified demands of the consumer. Features such as fire and water-resistance and compact designs along with inflatable and light-weight variants have also enhanced the product demand among consumers. Moreover, the easy availability of camping tents through organized distribution channels, such as specialty sporting goods stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global camping tent market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the camping tent market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AMG GROUP, Hilleberg, Newell Brands, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Oase Outdoors, Big Agnes, Exxel Outdoors, NEMO Equipment, Sports Direct International, Simex Outdoor International, Skandika, Snugpak, VF Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global camping tent market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global camping tent industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global camping tent industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tent type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tent capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tent end use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global camping tent industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global camping tent industry?

What is the structure of the global camping tent industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global camping tent industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Camping Tent Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Tent Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Tent Type

6.1 Tunnel Tent

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dome Tent

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Geodesic Tent

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Tent Capacity

7.1 One Person

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Two Persons

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Three or More Persons

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Recreational Activities

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military and Civil

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AMG GROUP

15.3.2 Hilleberg

15.3.3 Newell Brands

15.3.4 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

15.3.5 Oase Outdoors

15.3.6 Big Agnes

15.3.7 Exxel Outdoors

15.3.8 NEMO Equipment

15.3.9 Sports Direct International

15.3.10 Simex Outdoor International

15.3.11 Skandika

15.3.12 Snugpak

15.3.13 VF Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pu574

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

