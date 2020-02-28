Worldwide Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Application, By Region and Segment Forecasts (2020 to 2027)

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Hydrogen, Ethyl Alcohol, Ethylene Oxide, Substitute Natural Gas), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 10.00 Billion by 2027, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period according to this report.



Increasing application of carbon dioxide in the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technology, food and beverages, and medical industry is anticipated to be the major growth driver.



Factors like fluctuating crude oil prices and increasing number of matured wells are expected to drive the EOR market over the foreseeable future. Increasing need for extracting oil and other hydrocarbons from unconventional and low-permeability reserves, such as tight sands and carbonate traps, is expected to have a positive influence on the EOR market.



North American and European companies are focusing on R&D activities and improving EOR techniques. Technological advancements coupled with the introduction of several modern techniques, which utilize CO2 released in the production stage, are estimated to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



The CO2 market is moderately consolidated with the presence of numerous large multinational players. This makes the industry highly competitive in nature as it also requires high initial investment and R&D cost. Rising investments are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America held the largest market share in terms of volume in 2019 and is expected to reach 44,806.1 kilotons by 2027

Food and beverage application accumulated the largest volume share of 32,843.8 kilotons in 2019

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing regional market with rising demand for rural electrification. China , India , Indonesia , and Southeast Asian countries hold immense potential concerning development of the power transmission infrastructure

emerged as the fastest growing regional market with rising demand for rural electrification. , , , and Southeast Asian countries hold immense potential concerning development of the power transmission infrastructure U.S. emerged as the major contributing country in 2019 for the regional market and accounted for USD 3.04 billion revenue in 2027

revenue in 2027 Some of the significant market participants include Air Products & Chemicals Inc.; Messer; Linde AG; Praxair Inc.; and Air Liquide

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Information Procurement

1.2.1 Purchased Database

1.2.2 GVR Internal Database

1.2.3 Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.2.4 Primary Research

1.3 Information Analysis

1.3.1 Data Analysis Models

1.4 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.5 Data Validation & Publishing

1.6 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.7 List of Data Sources



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Global Industrial Gases Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Carbon Dioxide Source Trends

3.3.1.1 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Carbon Dioxide: Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3 Carbon Dioxide: Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.4 Profit Margin Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS)

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.5.2 Safety

3.6 Environmental Impact Analysis

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing Use Of Co2 In Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor)

3.7.1.2 Increasing Consumption Of Co2 In The Rapidly Growing Medical Industry

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Increasing Carbon Emissions & High Cost Of Ccs Technology

3.8 Trade Analysis

3.8.1 Net Importers, Key Country Analysis (Mtco2)

3.8.2 Net Exporters, Key Country Analysis (Mtco2)

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Carbon Dioxide Market

3.9.1 Porter's five forces

3.9.1.1 Supplier Power

3.9.1.2 Buyer Power

3.9.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.9.1.4 Threat From New Entrant

3.9.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.9.2 PESTEL analysis

3.9.2.1 Political Landscape

3.9.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.9.2.3 Social Landscape

3.9.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.9.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.9.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.10 Liquefaction Plants

3.11 Carbon Pricing Initiatives

3.12 Carbon Pricing Emission Coverage & Tax Composition

3.12.1 Carbon Price Gaps In Different Sectors

3.12.2 Estimated Emission Coverage & Permit Price, 2018

3.12.3 Effective Carbon Prices



4. Carbon Dioxide: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Global Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.3 Global Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis By Source, 2016 to 2027

4.3.1 Hydrogen

4.3.2 Ethyl Alcohol

4.3.3 Ethylene Oxide

4.3.4 Substitute Natural Gas

4.3.5 Others



5. Carbon Dioxide: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Global Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Global Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis By Application, 2016 to 2027

5.3.1 Food & Beverages

5.3.2 Oil & Gas

5.3.3 Medical

5.3.4 Rubber

5.3.5 Fire Fighting

5.3.6 Others



6. Carbon Dioxide: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional Market Snapshot

6.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019

6.3 Global carbon dioxide market: Regional movement analysis, 2016 & 2027

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 U.S.

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.1.3 Mexico

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 Germany

6.3.2.2 U.K.

6.3.2.3 Italy

6.3.2.4 Spain

6.3.2.6 France

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 South Korea

6.3.3.5

6.3.4 Central & South America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.3 Argentina

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5.2 UAE



7. Carbon Dioxide Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Global Players, Recent Market Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2 Competition Categorization

7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

7.4 Public/Private Companies Landscape

7.4.1 Company Market Positioning Analysis

7.4.2 SWOT, By Key Companies



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product benchmarking

8.2 The Linde Group

8.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

8.4 INOX Air Products Ltd.

8.5 Airgas, Inc.

8.6 Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.

8.7 Praxair, Inc.

8.8 Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

8.9 Air Liquide International S.A.

8.10 Sicgil India Limited



