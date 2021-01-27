Worldwide Carbon Fiber Bike Industry to 2025 - Featuring Colnago, CUBE-BIKES & Giant Manufacturing Among Others
Jan 27, 2021, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber Bike Market Research Report by Type (Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes), by Application (Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market is expected to grow from USD 2,642.30 Million in 2020 to USD 3,653.16 Million by the end of 2025.
This research report categorizes the Carbon Fiber Bike to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes.
- Based on Application, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring.
- Based on Geography, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market including Colnago Srl, CUBE-BIKES, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., LOOK Cycle International SAS, MARMOT BIKE, Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH, SwiftCarbon, Trek Bicycle Corporation, TYRELL BIKES, and XDS Bikes.
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Application Outlook
3.4. Type Outlook
3.5. Geography Outlook
3.6. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Mountain Bikes
6.3. Road Bikes
7. Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market, By Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bicycle Racing
7.3. Bicycle Touring
8. Americas Carbon Fiber Bike Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. South Korea
9.10. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Colnago Srl
12.2. CUBE-BIKES
12.3. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
12.4. LOOK Cycle International SAS
12.5. MARMOT BIKE
12.6. Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH
12.7. SwiftCarbon
12.8. Trek Bicycle Corporation
12.9. TYRELL BIKES
12.10. XDS Bikes
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1up3m1
