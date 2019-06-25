Worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Markets to 2024: Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth; Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) in Thousand Pounds (lbs) and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:



Volume Terms



Food & Beverages

Oil Field Drilling Fluids

Drugs & Cosmetics

Paper Processing Aids

Detergents

Paints & Coatings

Other End-uses

Value Terms



Food & Beverages

Drugs & Cosmetics

Other End-Uses

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AkzoNobel N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Ashland Inc. ( USA )

) CP Kelco ( USA )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) DKS Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( USA )

) LOTTE Fine Chemical ( South Korea )

) Lamberti S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V ( Mexico )

) Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S. ( Turkey )

) Xuzhou Liyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): An Introductory Prelude

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Key Applications of CMC in Major End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot

Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global CMC Market

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Companies Seek to Enhance Global Footprint



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

F&B Sector Emerges as Key Consumer Amid Rising Demand for Quality Foods

Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Fuels CMC Consumption Volumes

CMC: A Mainstream Additive in Ice Cream Making

CMC: Ideal Ingredient for Beverage Processing

Milk Drinks, Yogurts, Fruit Squashes & Other Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Detergents: The Second Major End-Use Segment

CMC Assumes Importance in Paper Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals Domain Extends Robust Growth Prospects

Uptrend in Personal Care Market Bodes Well

CMC Adds Value to Textiles & Fabrics

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market Prospects

Urban Sprawl

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Alternatives Niggles Market Prospects

Guar Gum

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC)



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

A Prelude

Structure

Grades

Purified CMC

Select Applications

Standard Grade CMC

Select Applications

Functionality

Properties

General

Physical Properties of CMC

Viscosity

Dissolution

Stability

Solutions

Thermal Stability

Effect of pH

Effect of Salt

Raw Materials

CMC Production from Durian

Pricing

End-Use Applications

A. Food Industry

B. Crude Oil Industry

C. Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry

As Safe Tear Substitute

D. Paper Industry

F. Soap and Detergent Industry

G. Others

Ceramic Industry

Paint and Lacquer Industry

Construction Industry

Tobacco Industry

Textile Industry

Glue and Adhesives Industry

Freezer Pads and Gels Industry

Other Industrial Applications



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel to Build New Bermocoll EHEC Plant

Akzo Nobel Plans to Combine Business with Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paper Establishes Nippon Paper Logistics

Nippon Paper Commences New Cellulose Nanofiber Production Facility

Nippon Paper Develops New Cellulose Solutions

Lotte Chemical Snaps Up Samsung Fine Chemicals

Ashland Separates from Valvoline to Develop Specialty Chemicals Business

CP Kelco Expands Dubai Facility

CP Kelco Signs Distribution Deal with L.V. Lomas

Ashland to Launch CMC Binder for Lithium Ion Batteries



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Volume Analytics

Value Analytics



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Key Role in Numerous Applications Drives Market Growth

Rising Preference for Low-Calorie Foods Boosts CMC Demand

Reliance on Imports Remains Intense

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Value Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

Value Analytics



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

A Prime Market

Labeling Regulations Enhance Demand for Food-Grade CMC

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Value Analytics

3a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

3b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

3c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

3e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

3f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Volume Analytics

3g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market for CMC

Soaring Demand for Processed Foods Underpins Volume Growth

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Value Analytics

4a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

The Key Market for CMC

High Population: Boosting the Demand for CMC

Domestic Manufacturers Dominate the Market

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

4b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

4c. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

4d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics



5. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Value Analytics



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Volume Analytics

Value Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)

The United States (5)

(5) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (10)

(10) Germany (2)

(2)

Italy (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)

(Excluding Japan) (35) Latin America (3)

