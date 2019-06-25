Worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Markets to 2024: Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth; Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities
Jun 25, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) in Thousand Pounds (lbs) and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:
Volume Terms
- Food & Beverages
- Oil Field Drilling Fluids
- Drugs & Cosmetics
- Paper Processing Aids
- Detergents
- Paints & Coatings
- Other End-uses
Value Terms
- Food & Beverages
- Drugs & Cosmetics
- Other End-Uses
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co. Ltd. (China)
- Ashland Inc. (USA)
- CP Kelco (USA)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- LOTTE Fine Chemical (South Korea)
- Lamberti S.p.A. (Italy)
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V (Mexico)
- Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)
- Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S. (Turkey)
- Xuzhou Liyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): An Introductory Prelude
Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Key Applications of CMC in Major End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot
Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Global CMC Market
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Chinese Companies Seek to Enhance Global Footprint
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
F&B Sector Emerges as Key Consumer Amid Rising Demand for Quality Foods
Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Fuels CMC Consumption Volumes
CMC: A Mainstream Additive in Ice Cream Making
CMC: Ideal Ingredient for Beverage Processing
Milk Drinks, Yogurts, Fruit Squashes & Other Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Alcoholic Beverages
Detergents: The Second Major End-Use Segment
CMC Assumes Importance in Paper Manufacturing
Pharmaceuticals Domain Extends Robust Growth Prospects
Uptrend in Personal Care Market Bodes Well
CMC Adds Value to Textiles & Fabrics
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market Prospects
Urban Sprawl
Growing Middle Class Population
Increasing Disposable Incomes
Growing Popularity of Alternatives Niggles Market Prospects
Guar Gum
Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC)
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
A Prelude
Structure
Grades
Purified CMC
Select Applications
Standard Grade CMC
Select Applications
Functionality
Properties
General
Physical Properties of CMC
Viscosity
Dissolution
Stability
Solutions
Thermal Stability
Effect of pH
Effect of Salt
Raw Materials
CMC Production from Durian
Pricing
End-Use Applications
A. Food Industry
B. Crude Oil Industry
C. Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry
As Safe Tear Substitute
D. Paper Industry
F. Soap and Detergent Industry
G. Others
Ceramic Industry
Paint and Lacquer Industry
Construction Industry
Tobacco Industry
Textile Industry
Glue and Adhesives Industry
Freezer Pads and Gels Industry
Other Industrial Applications
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont
Akzo Nobel to Build New Bermocoll EHEC Plant
Akzo Nobel Plans to Combine Business with Axalta Coating Systems
Nippon Paper Establishes Nippon Paper Logistics
Nippon Paper Commences New Cellulose Nanofiber Production Facility
Nippon Paper Develops New Cellulose Solutions
Lotte Chemical Snaps Up Samsung Fine Chemicals
Ashland Separates from Valvoline to Develop Specialty Chemicals Business
CP Kelco Expands Dubai Facility
CP Kelco Signs Distribution Deal with L.V. Lomas
Ashland to Launch CMC Binder for Lithium Ion Batteries
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Key Role in Numerous Applications Drives Market Growth
Rising Preference for Low-Calorie Foods Boosts CMC Demand
Reliance on Imports Remains Intense
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
A Prime Market
Labeling Regulations Enhance Demand for Food-Grade CMC
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
3a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
3b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
3c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
3e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
3f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Volume Analytics
3g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
4. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market for CMC
Soaring Demand for Processed Foods Underpins Volume Growth
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
4a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
The Key Market for CMC
High Population: Boosting the Demand for CMC
Domestic Manufacturers Dominate the Market
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
4b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
4c. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
4d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
5. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)
- The United States (5)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (2)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)
- Latin America (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6krhjk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article