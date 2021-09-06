Worldwide Cardan Shaft Industry to 2026 - Emerging Demand for Light-Weight Cardan Shafts Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardan Shaft Market Research Report by End-User (Automotive, Machinery & Equipment, and Manufacturing), by Product Type (Heavy Duty, Medium, and Small), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardan Shaft Market size was estimated at USD 28.08 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 29.90 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.82% to reach USD 41.73 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cardan Shaft Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cardan Shaft Market, including Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Belden Tools, Inc, Dana Incorporated, Eugen Klein GmbH, Gelenkwellenwerk Stadtilm GmbH, GKN Plc, GSP Group, Hindustan Hardy Ltd, Joint shaft factory Stadtilm GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, Meritor, Inc., MISUMI USA, Inc, Neapco Inc, S.S. White Technologies Inc, Showa Corporation, Spicer Gelenkwellenbau GmbH, Voith Group, Wahan Engineering Corporation, Wanxiang Qianchao Group, Welte Cardan-Service GmbH, Wuxi Weicheng Cardan Shaft Co.,Ltd, Wartsila Corporation, and Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cardan Shaft Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cardan Shaft Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cardan Shaft Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cardan Shaft Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cardan Shaft Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cardan Shaft Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cardan Shaft Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Ever-increasing production and sale of automobile

5.1.1.2. Rising consumer demand for fuel-efficient and vehicle comfort automobile

5.1.1.3. Growing application in motorcycles attributed to zero maintenance and long shelf life

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Volatility in raw material prices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for light-weight cardan shafts

5.1.3.2. Ongoing demand due to strict mandates proposed by several governments to reduce carbon emissions

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns over failure of cardan shafts

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Cardan Shaft Market, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Machinery & Equipment

6.4. Manufacturing



7. Cardan Shaft Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Heavy Duty

7.3. Medium

7.4. Small



8. Americas Cardan Shaft Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cardan Shaft Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Altra Industrial Motion Corp

12.2. Belden Tools, Inc

12.3. Dana Incorporated

12.4. Eugen Klein GmbH

12.5. Gelenkwellenwerk Stadtilm GmbH

12.6. GKN Plc

12.7. GSP Group

12.8. Hindustan Hardy Ltd

12.9. Joint shaft factory Stadtilm GmbH

12.10. JTEKT Corporation

12.11. Meritor, Inc.

12.12. MISUMI USA, Inc

12.13. Neapco Inc

12.14. S.S. White Technologies Inc

12.15. Showa Corporation

12.16. Spicer Gelenkwellenbau GmbH

12.17. Voith Group

12.18. Wahan Engineering Corporation

12.19. Wanxiang Qianchao Group

12.20. Welte Cardan-Service GmbH

12.21. Wuxi Weicheng Cardan Shaft Co.,Ltd

12.22. Wartsila Corporation

12.23. Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjc9uj

