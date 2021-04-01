Worldwide Ceiling Fans Industry to 2027 - Surging Consumer Demand for Technologically Advanced Consumer Durables is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceiling Fans Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Fan Size Industry, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global ceiling fans market was valued at US$ 10,189.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,172.19 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Ceiling fans facilitate air circulation and create a cooling effect by accelerating sweat evaporation and heat exchange through convection. Ceiling fans use considerably less power than air conditioning, and hence they are popular among middle-class populations. In addition to the cost benefits, they feature longer life span than air conditioners. Growing urbanization in emerging economies is promoting the establishment of new residential buildings. In addition, the increased spending on premium products of home decor is further propelling the demand for ceiling fans with new innovative features such as interchangeable blades and lighting fans, and smart fans with features such as voice control and connectivity access to tablets and smartphones. Modern customers tend to spend on durable and attractive appliances.

The increasing spending on high-quality home decor in different countries is expected to encourage the use of ceiling fans with added features such as layered light fixtures and interchangeable blades. Moreover, the increasing expenditure on interior decoration as a result of growing awareness regarding different designs for home as well as commercial spaces through robust campaigns on social media platforms, including Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram, is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the ceiling fans market.

Furthermore, companies are offering creative ceiling fans such as rustic ceiling fans, contemporary ceiling fans, black ceiling fans, fancy ceiling fans to improve the internal appeal of households. In urban areas, they are selling custom-made ceiling fans with 3 and 4 blades. Growing customer tendency of renovating their homes after a certain period propels the demand for various decorative ceiling fans. Globalization has led to a broader consumer market, which encourages easier product selection of a wide range of goods across multiple distribution networks.



Big Ass Fans, Kichler Lighting LLC, Minka Lighting Inc., Luminance Brands, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Company, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Fantasia Ceiling Fans, and Panasonic Corporation are among the well-established players in the global ceiling fans market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ceiling Fans Market



As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths caused by COVID-19. The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. China, is a manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries, is also one of the countries that experienced early effects of this pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China affected the global supply chains and disrupted manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various materials. Different companies have already made announcements regarding possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships. These factors are limiting the growth of several industries, including the consumer electronics industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Ceiling Fan Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Ceiling Fan Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Consumer Demand For Technologically Advanced Consumer Durables

5.1.2 Increase in spending on the premium quality decorative item

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Availability of substitute products

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Urbanization in developing countries

5.4 Market Trends

5.4.1 Growing Demand For Energy Saving Fans

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Ceiling Fan - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Ceiling Fan Market Overview

6.2 Ceiling Fan Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Ceilings Fans Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Ceilings fans Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Standard

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Standard : Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Decorative

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Decorative : Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Ceilings fans Market Analysis - By Fan Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Ceilings fans Market, By Fan Size (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Small

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Small : Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Medium

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Medium: Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Large

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Large: Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Ceilings fans Market Analysis - By End- User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ceilings fans Market, By End- User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.1.1 Residential: Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.1.1 Commercial: Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Industrial

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.1.1 Industrial: Ceilings fans Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Ceiling Fan Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Ceiling Fan Market

10.3 Europe: Ceiling Fan Market

10.4 Asia Pacific: Ceiling Fan Market

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Ceiling Fan Market

10.6 South America: Ceiling Fan Market

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Ceiling Fans Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Merger and Acquisition

12.2 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Big Ass Fans

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Kichler Lighting LLC

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Minka Lighting Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4 Luminance Brands

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Havells India Ltd.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Hunter Fan Company

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Westinghouse Electric Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9 Fantasia Ceiling Fans

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10 Panasonic Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products And Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



