Worldwide Cell Culture Industry to 2028 - Focus on Instruments, Media, Sera and Reagents

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Culture Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global cell culture market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global cell culture market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global cell culture market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global cell culture market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global cell culture market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global cell culture market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global cell culture market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global cell culture market. Key players operating in the global cell culture market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global cell culture market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Cell Culture Market Report

What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global cell culture market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global cell culture market between 2017 and 2028?

What is the influence of changing trends on the global cell culture market?

Will North America be the most profitable market for cell culture providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global cell culture market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global cell culture market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Cell Culture Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Segment Definition

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints Snapshot

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Cell Culture Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Cell Culture Market: Overview

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.)

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. Global Cell Culture Market Analysis, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Insights

6.3. Global Cell Culture Market Analysis, by Product

6.3.1. Instruments

6.3.1.1. Cell Culture Vessels (Bioreactor)

6.3.1.2. Carbon dioxide Incubators

6.3.1.3. Biosafety Cabinets

6.3.1.4. Cryogenic Tanks

6.3.1.5. Others

6.3.2. Media

6.3.2.1. Chemically Defined

6.3.2.2. Classical Media

6.3.2.3. Lysogeny Broth

6.3.2.4. Serum-free Media

6.3.2.5. Protein-free Media

6.3.2.6. Specialty Media

6.3.3. Sera

6.3.3.1. Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

6.3.3.2. Others

6.3.4. Reagents

6.3.4.1. Growth Factors & Cytokines

6.3.4.2. Albumin

6.3.4.3. Protease Inhibitor

6.3.4.4. Thrombin

6.3.4.5. Attachment Factors

6.3.4.6. Amino Acids

6.3.4.7. Others

6.4. Global Cell Culture Market Forecast, by Product

6.4.1. Instruments

6.4.2. Media

6.4.3. Sera

6.4.4. Reagents

6.5. Global Cell Culture Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

6.5.1. Instruments

6.5.2. Media

6.5.3. Sera

6.5.4. Reagents



7. Global Cell Culture Market Analysis, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Key Insights

7.3. Global Cell Culture Market Analysis, by End-user

7.3.1. Biotechnology Industry

7.3.2. Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3.3. Academic Institutes

7.3.4. Research Institutes

7.4. Global Cell Culture Market Forecast, by End-user

7.4.1. Biotechnology Industry

7.4.2. Pharmaceutical Industry

7.4.3. Academic Institutes

7.4.4. Research Institutes

7.5. Global Cell Culture Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

7.5.1. Biotechnology Industry

7.5.2. Pharmaceutical Industry

7.5.3. Academic Institutes

7.5.4. Research Institutes



8. Global Cell Culture Market Analysis, by Region

8.1. Global Cell Culture Market Forecast, by Region, 2015-2025

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Latin America

8.1.5. Middle East & Africa

8.2. Global Cell Culture Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

8.3. Global Cell Culture Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Cell Culture Market Analysis

10. Europe Cell Culture Market Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Cell Culture Market Analysis

12. Latin America Cell Culture Market Analysis

13. Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Market Analysis

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Global Cell Culture Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2016

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Sartorius AG

14.2.1.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.1.2. Financials

14.2.1.3. Recent Developments

14.2.1.4. Strategy

14.2.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

14.2.2.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.2.2. Financials

14.2.2.3. Recent Developments

14.2.2.4. Strategy

14.2.3. Eppendorf AG

14.2.3.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.3.2. Financials

14.2.3.3. Recent Developments

14.2.3.4. Strategy

14.2.4. GE Healthcare

14.2.4.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.4.2. Financials

14.2.4.3. Recent Developments

14.2.4.4. Strategy

14.2.5. Corning Incorporated

14.2.5.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.5.2. Financials

14.2.5.3. Recent Developments

14.2.5.4. Strategy

14.2.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.2.6.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.6.2. Financials

14.2.6.3. Recent Developments

14.2.6.4. Strategy

14.2.7. Merck KGaA

14.2.7.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.7.2. Financials

14.2.7.3. Recent Developments

14.2.7.4. Strategy

14.2.8. Lonza

14.2.8.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.8.2. Financials

14.2.8.3. Recent Developments

14.2.8.4. Strategy

14.2.9. VWR International, LLC

14.2.9.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.9.2. Financials

14.2.9.3. Recent Developments

14.2.9.4. Strategy

14.2.10. PromoCell GmbH

14.2.10.1. Overview (HQ, Employee Strength, Business Segments)

14.2.10.2. Financials

14.2.10.3. Recent Developments

14.2.10.4. Strategy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trzqq5

