Worldwide Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Outlook 2021-2028: Accelerated Adoption of Cell Lysis and Disruption Methods During Downstream Processing to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Protein Isolation, Downstream Processing), by Cell Type, by Technique, by Product, by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period.

The anticipated revenue growth is attributed to accelerating the adoption of cell lysis and disruption methods during downstream processing to manufacture bio-therapeutics and other animal-based recombinant products.

Technological developments in procedures involved in releasing cellular organelles have paved the way for the higher adoption of cell disruption methods.



As retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell disruption, a rise in demand for biopharma would lead to the subsequent growth of the market. In addition, advancements in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine are expected to fuel progressive changes in this sector.

However, the high costs of equipment coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals are expected to restrain revenue generation to a certain extent. The restraint can be addressed as the government organizations are releasing substantial funds to support development in the biotechnology sector.



Enzymatic lysis, owing to higher biological specificity, is likely to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Manufacturers are embracing the trend of providing synthetic enzymes and pre-formulated kits, which can be used for the extraction and purification of proteins, DNA, and RNA.

Sonication instruments in the products available are expected to witness lucrative growth due to higher adoption rates as a result of the reliability on these instruments. Factors attributing to this reliability include complete control allowed on parameters and negligible maintenance.



Among the physical methods, the high product yield obtained by sonication of the liquid sample is attributed to the larger revenue share of the ultrasonic homogenization method/technique.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 20285 due to lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations, which has attracted investments from global firms in the region. Key companies are engaged in new product development and strategic alliances to maintain their market share.



Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Report Highlights

A rise in the development of biologics has subsequently led to high demand for better bioprocess solutions

The advantages offered by reagent-based methods for isolation of biological products is attributive to the largest share of the segment in 2020

The advantages include an unaltered biological activity of the sample of interest and ideal compatibility with the laboratory reagents

Therefore, key players have developed different detergent-based solutions and buffers, to provide the best possible results for particular tissue types

Mammalian cell culture systems have grabbed substantial attention among biopharmaceutical manufacturers, thus leading to higher demand for cell lysis protocols for the same

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share as a result of the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products

Substantial research in the development of nucleic-acid derived products is expected to drive progress in this application in the coming years

Key Topics Covered

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Market Segmentation & Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market Outlook

Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

Downstream Processing Market

Protein and Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market

Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping for Applications, 2020

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Rise in government funding for research

Joint funding for research projects by federal and state governments in Germany

Application of cell lysis & disruption methods in novel gene expression protocols

Expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries

Advancements in homeogenizers, instruments, and chemical lysis methods

Market Restraint Analysis

High cost associated with instrument set-up

Shortage of skilled personnel

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Analysis Tools

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market - Pestle Analysis

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Technique Business Analysis

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Product Business Analysis

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Cell Type Business Analysis

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Application Business Analysis

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: End-Use Business Analysis

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market: Regional Business Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Danaher Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Claremont Biosolutions, LLC.

Idex

Parr Instrument Company

Biovision, Inc.

Covaris, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Qsonica

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/antms6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets