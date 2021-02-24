Worldwide Cephalosporin Industry to 2026 - by Generation, Route of Administration, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cephalosporin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cephalosporin market reached a value of US$ 17.46 Billion in 2020. Cephalosporins are beta-lactam antibiotics that function in the way similar to penicillin. These broad-spectrum drugs help in treating numerous bacterial infections such as pneumonia, kidney infections, bone infections, meningitis and various sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). There are currently five generations of cephalosporin drugs available in the market with a slight difference in their antibacterial spectrum.



These medicines are also differentiated on the basis their administration, excretion, absorption and the duration of the effect of cephalosporin on the body. There are two ways to administer cephalosporin drugs, namely, oral and intravenous (IV). A course of oral cephalosporins is generally used for curing minor infections that are easy to treat such as strep throat. Whereas, IVs are utilized for more severe infections, like meningitis, as these medicines reach tissues quickly than those administered orally.



At present, the rapidly increasing water and air pollution are the primary reasons for the prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. This has provided a boost to the demand for cephalosporin drugs worldwide. Other than this, various organizations around the world are taking initiatives to improve the development and delivery of antibiotic treatments. One such program is the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), which is a not-for-profit R&D organization formed by the Drugs for Neglected Disease initiative (DNDi) and World Health Organization (WHO). It focusses on the promotion of public-private partnerships for increasing R&D of new antimicrobial diagnostics and agents. The formation of these partnerships is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the cephalosporin market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cephalosporin market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lupin Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, etc.



