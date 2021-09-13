Worldwide Chip Mounter Industry to 2026 - Players Include Hitachi, Samsung and Juki Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chip Mounter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chip mounter market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020. The chip mounting technology has experienced significant development over the last few decades and has emerged as a practical solution for achieving higher densities in packaging systems. It was initially introduced as the conventional Through Hole Technology (THT), which later resurfaced as Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and then the Fine Pitch Technology (FPT). Nowadays, the majority of manufacturers utilize both SMT and THT for mounting chips on substrates. These technologies are used in a number of industries which include automotive, telecommunication, medical and electronics. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global chip mounter market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



On account of factors such as the rising demand for laptops and smartphones, growing internet penetration, and automation in household electronic goods, the consumer electronics industry has experienced robust growth over the past few years. As chip mounters are used to assemble semiconductor components on PCBs in consumer electronics, the escalating demand for these gadgets and appliances is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, electronic chipsets play a vital role in the production of miniature electronic devices where they assist in reducing the dimensions of integrated circuits. With the increasing demand for compact gadgets and wearables, manufacturers are increasingly using these chipsets to reduce the overall size of the devices without affecting their performance. Apart from this, to keep pace with the rising level of integration, hardware developers are investing in the development of new techniques to manage more circuitry at similar costs.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hitachi, Samsung, Panasonic, Juki, ASM Pacific Technology, Canon, Essemtec, Ohashi Engineering, Nordson, Sony, Sun Electronic Industries Corporation, TOA, etc.



