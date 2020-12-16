Worldwide Choroidal Neovascularization Industry to 2025 - Players Include MaaT Pharma, Novartis & Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Choroidal Neovascularization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global choroidal neovascularization market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Choroidal neovascularization (CNV) refers to the creation of new blood vessels in the choroid layer of the eyes affecting the Bruch's membrane and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). Its symptoms include lipid exudation, subretinal blood and fluid, and distortion, waviness and black spots in the central vision. At present, a combination of procedures, such as fluorescein angiography (FA), indocyanine green (ICG) angiography and optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanning, are utilized for diagnosing CNV. As per the results, doctors then prescribe anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs, thermal laser treatment and photodynamic therapy (PDT), to prevent the growth of the blood vessels.



The market is experiencing growth on account of the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (ARMD), ocular histoplasmosis, pathologic myopia, angioid streaks, choroidal tears and inflammatory diseases of the choroid and retina. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to serious health conditions, is acting as another key factor bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of combination drugs, along with the introduction of long-lasting anti-VEGF drugs, is propelling the demand for CNV treatments worldwide. Other factors, such as improving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, are also contributing to the growth of the market.



However, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the healthcare systems of various countries have become overburdened. Consequently, doctors are focusing on patient selection, safe injection techniques and proper sterilization to prevent the risk of contracting and transmitting the disease. In a non-emergency case, they are either rescheduling and postponing the follow-up appointments or providing remote monitoring solutions using telehealth to patients with severe conditions. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global choroidal neovascularization market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MaaT Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (Suzuken Co. Ltd.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global choroidal neovascularization market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global choroidal neovascularization market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of diagnosis?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global choroidal neovascularization market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Choroidal Neovascularization Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Intravenous

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Intravitreal

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type of Diagnosis

7.1 Fluorescein Angiography (FA)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Indocyanine Green (ICG) Angiography

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

8.1 Angiogenesis Inhibitors Injection

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Photodynamic Therapy

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Laser Photocoagulation

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Low-dose Radiation Therapy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Surgery

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Extreme Myopia

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Malignant Myopic Degeneration

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Age-Related Developments

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Bayer AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 MaaT Pharma

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Novartis AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Pfizer Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co., Limited)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (SUZUKEN CO., LTD.)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5hspk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

