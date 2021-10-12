Worldwide Chromatography Software Industry to 2028 - Featuring Dataapex, Gilson and Knauer Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chromatography Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Standalone, Integrated), by Deployment Model, by Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Forensic Testing), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chromatography software market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to market growth are the rise in the adoption of chromatography technology in R&D activities in various fields and industry verticals and the rising investment in pharmaceutical research and development.



The growing regulations and concerns related to food and drugs, the environment, and the extensive growth in the pharmaceutical research activities to develop drugs, further support the demand for chromatography techniques and supporting software. Moreover, the Covid-19 had a positive impact on the market owing to an increase in the research activities using chromatography techniques to analyze the drugs and their efficacy as a treatment.



The usage of chromatography technology in research activities and growing automation and technological integration for improved efficiency and performance are further boosting the market growth. In addition, the growth in the number of market players offering advanced solutions and technologies by developing comprehensible software and configurable interface for improved efficiency, and accurate and swift results is further driving the adoption of chromatography software.



Chromatography Software Market Report Highlights

The integrated segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to a rise in the adoption and demand for workflow integration for faster coordination and access to data

The web and cloud-based segment held a higher market share in 2020 as it facilitates the real-time tracking of data, higher free storage to store a huge amount of data, quick and remote access to the data, lower handling cost, and easy data backup

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share as chromatography techniques are used for quality assurance activities to produce purified safe products in the pharmaceutical industry

In 2020, North America held the majority of the market share in terms of revenue owing to the higher adoption of technology in laboratory testing and research activities in the region. Moreover, the technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of key market players are likely to support market growth

held the majority of the market share in terms of revenue owing to the higher adoption of technology in laboratory testing and research activities in the region. Moreover, the technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of key market players are likely to support market growth In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow fast over the forecast period due to the rise in the adoption of technology and automation in research activities and laboratories, and the rise in the government initiatives towards automation and technological development in laboratories and research activities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

4.2 Chromatography Software Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.3 Chromatography Software Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.2 Pestel Analysis

4.3.2.1 Political & Legal

4.3.2.2 Economic & Social

4.3.2.3 Technological

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Chromatography Software Market



Chapter 5 Chromatography Software Market: Type Analysis

5.1 Chromatography Software Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Chromatography Software Type Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Type Segment

5.3.1 Standalone

5.3.1.1 Standalone market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Integrated

5.3.2.1 Integrated market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Chromatography Software Market: Deployment Model Analysis

6.1 Chromatography Software Deployment Model Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Chromatography Software Deployment Model Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Deployment Model Segment

6.3.1 On-premise

6.3.1.1 On-premise market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Web & cloud-based

6.3.2.1 Web & cloud-based market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Chromatography Software Market: Application Analysis

7.1 Chromatography Software Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Chromatography Software Application Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028 For The Application Segment

7.3.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3.1.1 Pharmaceutical industry market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Forensic Testing

7.3.2.1 Forensic testing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Environmental Testing

7.3.3.1 Environmental testing market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.4 Food Industry

7.3.4.1 Food industry market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Chromatography Software Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Profiles

9.2.1 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

9.2.1.1 Company overview

9.2.1.2 Financial performance

9.2.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.2 BRUKER CORPORATION

9.2.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2.2 Financial performance

9.2.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.2.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.3 CYTIVA

9.2.3.1 Company overview

9.2.3.2 Financial performance

9.2.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.4 DATAAPEX

9.2.4.1 Company overview

9.2.4.2 Financial performance

9.2.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.5 GILSON INC.

9.2.5.1 Company overview

9.2.5.2 Financial performance

9.2.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.6 KNAUER

9.2.6.1 Company overview

9.2.6.2 Financial performance

9.2.6.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.6.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.7 RESTEK CORPORATION

9.2.7.1 Company overview

9.2.7.2 Financial performance

9.2.7.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.8 SCION INSTRUMENTS

9.2.8.1 Company overview

9.2.8.2 Financial performance

9.2.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.8.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.9 SHIMADZU CORPORATION

9.2.9.1 Company overview

9.2.9.2 Financial performance

9.2.9.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2.10 WATERS CORPORATION

9.2.10.1 Company overview

9.2.10.2 Financial performance

9.2.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.10.4 Strategic initiatives

