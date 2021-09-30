Worldwide Clear Aligner Industry to 2025 - Featuring Align Technology, Envista Holdings, Dentsply Sirona and Straumann Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 2021-2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the global clear aligner market, with detailed analysis of impact of COVID-19, market size by value, by volume, by penetration, by procedure, by age group and by region. Furthermore, the report also includes detailed regional analysis by volume and by value.



Growth of the overall global clear aligner market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., Straumann Group and Envista Holdings Corporation. are some of the key players operating in the global clear aligner market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of respective companies are provided.



Regional Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Orthodontics segment of dentistry deals with braces, which are used to align teeth and position them with regard to a person's bite. Besides braces, another upcoming technique is the clear aligners that move the teeth to give proper alignment, but are invisible and removable, unlike traditional braces.

The global clear aligner market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). Over the historic years, the global clear aligner market was supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement etc. The market also faces challenges, such as, less number of dentists in emerging countries, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment, etc.



However, Covid-19 has led to closure of dental clinics due to lockdowns in various countries. The dentists are refraining from carrying out physical dental therapies as they believe it could potentially lead to rapid spreading of the Coronavirus. This in turn has dampened demand for various dental products such as consumables with one being clear aligners. Moreover, it is expected that the market for clear aligners would showcase recovery once the impact of Covid-19 subsides and lockdowns are relaxed.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Orthodontic Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Orthodontic Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Orthodontic Market Value by Segments (wires and brackets and clear aligner)

3.2 Global Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Clear Aligner Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Clear Aligner Market by Volume

3.2.3 Global Clear Aligner Market by Penetration

3.2.4 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Procedure (doctor directed and direct-to-consumer)

3.2.5 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Age Group (teen and adult)

3.2.6 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (ROW))

3.3 Global Clear Aligner Market: Procedure Analysis

3.3.1 Global Doctor Directed Clear Aligner Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Clear Aligner Market by Value

3.4 Global Clear Aligner Market: Age Group Analysis

3.4.1 Global Teen Clear Aligner Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Adult Clear Aligner Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Clear Aligner Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Clear Aligner Market by Volume

4.2 Europe Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Clear Aligner Market by Value

4.3 EMEA Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 EMEA Clear Aligner Market by Volume

4.4 Asia Pacific Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Clear Aligner Market by Value



5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact on Dental Practices: An Analysis

5.1.1 Economic Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Practices

5.1.2 Impact on Orthodontic Practices

5.2 Response of Industry

5.2.1 Rising Focus on Increasing Digital Treatment Options

5.3 Impact on Clear Aligner Market Players



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Urban Population

6.1.2 Increasing GNI Per Capita

6.1.3 Surging Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

6.1.4 Rising Teenage Population

6.1.5 Escalating Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Clear Aligner Restriction

6.2.2 Limited Insurance Coverage for Orthodontic Treatments

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology

6.3.2 Growing Dental Tourism

6.3.3 Introduction of 3D Model Simulation



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Clear Aligner Market: Competitive Scenario

7.1.1 Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Market

7.1.2 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Clear Aligner Market

7.1.3 Increased Competition in DTC Clear Aligner Space in Future

7.1.4 Align Technologies Resumption in DTC Clear Aligner Space

7.2 Global Clear Aligners Market Products Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Align Technology, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Envista Holdings Corporation

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Straumann Group

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2prg47

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

