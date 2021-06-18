Worldwide Clinical Decision Support System Industry to 2026 - Emerging Markets for Healthcare IT Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support System Market (2021-2026) by Component, Product, Type of Healthcare, Model, Mode of Delivery, Type of Application, Level of Interactivity, Patient Setting, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst the medication errors and the amount of medical data being stored today, the need for effective and efficient clinical decision making is required by clinicians to aim towards achieving evidence-based clinical outcomes and avoid misdiagnosis during any medical process. A Clinical Decision Support System (CDS Systems) is being incorporated by healthcare providers in their clinical practices to promote the smooth functioning of diagnostic and monitoring of the patient. It helps the physicians to make their clinical decisions more accurately. The market has been marked mainly by the presence of big and small players; however, during recent years, large companies have begun to take an interest in this space.



The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is estimated to be USD 1.33 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.24 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11%.



The factors which are likely to further propel the growth of this market are the rising number of chronic diseases across the globe along with the technical advancements in big data such as use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in understanding critical insights. Conversely, recent security breaches is one of the major concerns for CDSS vendors which can restrain the growth of this market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rapid growth in the geriatric population

High prevalence of chronic diseases

Government support and Initiatives

Growing incidence of Medication Errors

High Returns on Investment for CDSS Solutions

Restraints

Reluctance to adopt mobile CDSS

High Investments for IT Infrastructure

Data security concerns related to Cloud-Based CDSS

Lack of Interoperability

Opportunities

Emerging Markets for Healthcare IT

Technological advancements in Healthcare IT Solutions

Partnerships between Medical Research Groups and Clinical Decision Support Companies

Segments Covered



By Geography, North America dominates the market. The Global Clinical Decision Support System market is segmented on the basis of type of Component, Product, Type of healthcare, model, mode of delivery, Type of Application, Level of Interactivity, Patient setting, and geography.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Software

6.4 Hardware



7 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated CDSS

7.3 Standalone CDSS



8 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Clinical Decision Support Systems

8.3 Diagnostic Clinical Decision Support Systems



9 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Knowledge-Based CDSS

9.3 Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS



10 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Delivery Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premise CDSS

10.3 Cloud-Based CDSS



11 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Conventional Clinical Decision Support Systems

11.3 Advanced Clinical Decision Support Systems



12 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Level of Interactivity

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Active CDSS

12.3 Passive CDSS



13 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Setting

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Inpatient Settings

13.3 Ambulatory Care Settings



14 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 South America

14.3.1 Brazil

14.3.2 Argentina

14.4 Europe

14.4.1 UK

14.4.2 France

14.4.3 Germany

14.4.4 Italy

14.4.5 Rest of Europe

14.5 Asia-Pacific

14.5.1 China

14.5.2 Japan

14.5.3 India

14.5.4 Australia

14.5.5 Rest of APAC

14.6 Middle East and Africa



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

15.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

15.3.4 Investments & Fundings



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Cerner

16.2 McKesson

16.3 Epic Systems

16.4 Meditech

16.5 Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

16.6 Wolters Kluwer Health

16.7 Hearst Health

16.8 Elsevier B.V. (A Division of Relx Group)

16.9 IBM

16.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions



17 Appendix

17.1 Questionnaire



