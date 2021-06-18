Worldwide Clinical Decision Support System Industry to 2026 - Emerging Markets for Healthcare IT Presents Opportunities
Jun 18, 2021, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support System Market (2021-2026) by Component, Product, Type of Healthcare, Model, Mode of Delivery, Type of Application, Level of Interactivity, Patient Setting, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amidst the medication errors and the amount of medical data being stored today, the need for effective and efficient clinical decision making is required by clinicians to aim towards achieving evidence-based clinical outcomes and avoid misdiagnosis during any medical process. A Clinical Decision Support System (CDS Systems) is being incorporated by healthcare providers in their clinical practices to promote the smooth functioning of diagnostic and monitoring of the patient. It helps the physicians to make their clinical decisions more accurately. The market has been marked mainly by the presence of big and small players; however, during recent years, large companies have begun to take an interest in this space.
The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is estimated to be USD 1.33 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.24 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11%.
The factors which are likely to further propel the growth of this market are the rising number of chronic diseases across the globe along with the technical advancements in big data such as use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in understanding critical insights. Conversely, recent security breaches is one of the major concerns for CDSS vendors which can restrain the growth of this market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid growth in the geriatric population
- High prevalence of chronic diseases
- Government support and Initiatives
- Growing incidence of Medication Errors
- High Returns on Investment for CDSS Solutions
Restraints
- Reluctance to adopt mobile CDSS
- High Investments for IT Infrastructure
- Data security concerns related to Cloud-Based CDSS
- Lack of Interoperability
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets for Healthcare IT
- Technological advancements in Healthcare IT Solutions
- Partnerships between Medical Research Groups and Clinical Decision Support Companies
Segments Covered
By Geography, North America dominates the market. The Global Clinical Decision Support System market is segmented on the basis of type of Component, Product, Type of healthcare, model, mode of delivery, Type of Application, Level of Interactivity, Patient setting, and geography.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
17.1 Questionnaire
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/db920v
