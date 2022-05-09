Worldwide Clinical Trials Industry to 2031 - Featuring Novo Nordisk, PAREXEL International and Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trials Market 2021-2031 by Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trials market will reach $79,977.1 million by 2031, growing by 6.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in demand for novel therapies, rising prevalence on chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the outbreak of tropical and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and the increase in government initiatives and R&D investments.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global clinical trials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global clinical trials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Category

3.1 Market Overview by Product Category

3.2 Trials of Drugs

3.2.1 Small Molecule Drugs

3.2.2 Vaccines

3.2.3 Cell & Gene Therapy

3.2.4 Other Drugs

3.3 Trials of Devices

3.4 Trials of Procedures



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Phase

4.1 Market Overview by Phase

4.2 Phase I

4.3 Phase II

4.4 Phase III

4.5 Phase IV



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Design

5.1 Market Overview by Design

5.2 Interventional Studies

5.2.1 Randomized Control Trial

5.2.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial

5.2.3 Non-randomized Control Trial

5.3 Observational Studies

5.3.1 Cohort Study

5.3.2 Case Control Study

5.3.3 Cross Sectional Study

5.3.4 Ecological Study

5.4 Expanded Access Trials



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type

6.1 Market Overview by Service Type

6.2 Protocol Designing

6.3 Site Identification

6.4 Patient Recruitment

6.5 Laboratory Services

6.6 Bioanalytical Testing Services

6.7 Clinical Trial Data Management Services

6.8 Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

6.9 Decentralized Clinical Trial Services

6.10 Medical Device Testing Services

6.11 Other Clinical Trial Services



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Indication

7.1 Market Overview by Indication

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Infectious Diseases

7.4 Cardiology

7.5 Obesity

7.6 Diabetes

7.7 Neurology

7.8 Immunology

7.9 Pain Management

7.10 Other Indications



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

8.3 Clinical Research Organizations

8.4 Clinical Testing Laboratories

8.5 Other End Users



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

9.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.2.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2.2 U.S.

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.4 Mexico

9.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.3.1 Overview of European Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Russia

9.3.8 Rest of European Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

9.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America Market

9.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Other National Markets



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

Accell Clinical Research LLC

Charles River Laboratory

ClinDatrix Inc

Clinipace

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ICON PLC

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Novo Nordisk AS

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

PRA Health Sciences

Sanofi SA

SGS SA

Syneos Health Inc.

Wuxi AppTec Inc.

