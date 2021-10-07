Worldwide Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Outlook to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the cloud-based project portfolio management market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.83 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period. The report on the cloud-based project portfolio management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management, growing demand for mobile project portfolio management solutions, and rising demand for cost management.



The cloud-based project portfolio management market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud-based project portfolio management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the interlinking of software with project portfolio management as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud-based project portfolio management market growth during the next few years. Also, the application of lean management in project portfolio management and automatic updating and building of projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on cloud-based project portfolio management market covers the following areas:

Cloud-based project portfolio management market sizing

Cloud-based project portfolio management market forecast

Cloud-based project portfolio management market industry analysis

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global cloud-based project portfolio management market: Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Upland Software, Inc.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is interlinking of software with project portfolio management.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing requirements for large-scale project management.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Atlassian Corp. Plc

Broadcom Inc.

Mavenlink Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Planview Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Upland Software Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6xd4l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

