Worldwide Cloud Identity and Access Management Industry to 2028 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud identity and access management market, which accounted for $2402.92 million in 2018, would witness a CAGR of 11.23% over the forecast period from 2019-2027, to reach $7425.73 million by 2028.

Owing to the increasing identity thefts, there is a growing need for identity & access management techniques. This is one of the primary driving factors of the market for cloud IAM. Moreover, the increasing trend of BYOD in companies and the rising importance of authentication, along with cost benefit, are also driving market growth.

Additionally, the evolving hybrid cloud mode of deployment, along with the growing demand for content streaming, presents a favorable opportunity for market growth. However, certain cyber risks act has impeding factors to the growth of the cloud identity and access management. Also, latency & interruptions as well as the high cost of cloud IAM are challenging the market growth.

The global market spans across the regions of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. The Asia-Pacific is expected to depict the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand for cloud identity and access management across multiple sectors.

The region consists of the growing economies of China and India, along with the emerging Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and Thailand. The growth in the APAC market is led by the rapid rate of industrialization, growth in demand from various applications, and the increased government spending. Moreover, the increased usage of mobile transactions, coupled with the usage of weak passwords, has increased the need for sophisticated systems for access management.

The major players that have been studied in the market for cloud identity and access management include Broadcom, Oracle, Dell Inc, CyberArk Software Ltd, Microsoft, Okta Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Auth0 Inc, Centrify Corporation, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) offers IT products and services. It operates via five segments, namely Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing. Some of the company's well-known solutions include IBM Cloud Identity, IBM Security Privileged Identity Manager, and IBM Security Identity Governance & Intelligence (IGI). It has a global presence and operates in over 170 countries. The company's large brand recognition helps it to cater to a large customer base, which results in a higher market share. IBM was one of the first companies to provide cloud solutions for enterprises.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises Are Rapidly Adopting Cloud Identity and Access Management

2.2.2. Audit, Compliance & Governance is Major Service in Cloud Iam Market

2.2.3. Public Deployment Model is Fastest-Growing Model in Cloud Iam Market

2.2.4. It & Telecommunication Holds the Largest Share Among Other End-Users

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Need for Identity and Access Management Due to Identity Thefts

2.7.2. Increasing Trend of Byod in Companies

2.7.3. Rising Importance of Authentication

2.7.4. Cost Benefit

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Risks Due to Cyber-Attacks

2.8.2. Latency & Interruptions

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Evolving Hybrid Cloud Deployment Model

2.9.2. Growth in Demand for Content Streaming

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. High Cost of Cloud Iam

2.11. Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry

3. Cloud Identity and Access Management Market Outlook - by Services

3.1. Audit, Compliance & Governance

3.2. Single Sign-On & Federated Provisioning

3.3. Privileged Access Management

3.4. Directory Service

3.5. Other Services

4. Cloud Identity and Access Management Market Outlook - by End-Users

4.1. It & Telecommunication

4.2. Bfsi

4.3. Healthcare

4.4. Media

4.5. Retail

4.6. Education

4.7. Other End-Users

5. Cloud Identity and Access Management Market Outlook - by Deployment Model

5.1. Public

5.2. Private

5.3. Hybrid

6. Cloud Identity and Access Management Market Outlook - by Organization Size

6.1. Small & Medium Enterprise

6.2. Large Enterprise

7. Cloud Identity and Access Management Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Services

7.1.2. Market by End-Users

7.1.3. Market by Deployment Model

7.1.4. Market by Organization Size

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Services

7.2.2. Market by End-Users

7.2.3. Market by Deployment Model

7.2.4. Market by Organization Size

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Services

7.3.2. Market by End-Users

7.3.3. Market by Deployment Model

7.3.4. Market by Organization Size

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Services

7.4.2. Market by End-Users

7.4.3. Market by Deployment Model

7.4.4. Market by Organization Size

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Services

7.5.2. Market by End-Users

7.5.3. Market by Deployment Model

7.5.4. Market by Organization Size

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. The United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. International Business Machines Corporation

8.2. Microsoft

8.3. Oracle

8.4. Okta Inc

8.5. Centrify Corporation

8.6. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc

8.7. Auth0 Inc

8.8. Dell Inc

8.9. Cyberark Software Ltd

8.10. Broadcom

9. Research Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.1.1. Objectives of Study

9.1.2. Scope of Study

9.2. Sources of Data

9.2.1. Primary Data Sources

9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

9.3. Research Methodology

9.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

9.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

9.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

9.3.4. Data Collection

9.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9y5kq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

