Worldwide Cloud Robotics Industry to 2026 - Players Include Google, Huawei and IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Robotics Market (2021-2026) by Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Robotics Market is estimated to be USD 4.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.5%.



Key factors such as the growing internet & cloud infrastructure, the rapid advancement of wireless technology, and broad-spectrum use of wireless technologies and smart devices have been driving the growth of the cloud robotics market. Nowadays, organizations across all business verticals are coming up with the adoption of smart factory systems. Hence, there is a huge demand for industrial robots. The growing demand for advanced automotive manufacturing is also driving the growth of the market.



Conversely, data privacy & security concerns, high initial costs of implementation, and R&D expenses are the major restraint for the market growth. Lack of technology is also hampering the growth of the cloud robotics market in the forecast period. Unemployment due to the deployment of cloud robotics is creating challenges for the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

The Proliferation of the Cloud Technology

Broad Spectrum Use of Wireless Technologies and Smart Devices

Increase in the Adoption of IoT and Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Technologies

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

High Initial Costs and R&D Expenses

Opportunities

Increase in the Use of Robots for Industrial Automation

The rise in Demand for Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS)

Growth Potential Across the Developing Nations

Challenges

Longer Time to Commercialize the Robots

The global cloud robotics market is segmented further based on Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, and Geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Google, IBM, Huawei, Kuka AG, C2RO, Hit Robot Group, Ortelio, ABB, Amazon Robotics, Aethon, Intel Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2 Implementation Services

6.3.3 Training and Support Services



7 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Proxy Based

7.3 Peer Based

7.4 Clone Based



8 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Connectivity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wi-Fi

8.3 Bluetooth

8.4 3G

8.5 4G

8.6 RF

8.7 Infrared Connectivity



9 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Service Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service

9.3 Platform-As-A-Service

9.4 Software-As-A-Service



10 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Deployment Model

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Public

10.3 Private

10.4 Hybrid



11 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Industrial Robots

11.3 Consumer Robots

11.4 Military Robots

11.5 Commercial Robots



12 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By End-user

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Verticals

12.2.1 Manufacturing

12.2.2 Defense

12.2.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.2.4 Transportation and Logistics

12.2.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

12.2.6 Retail

12.2.7 Others

12.3 Third-Party Users



13 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 South America

13.3.1 Brazil

13.3.2 Argentina

13.4 Europe

13.4.1 UK

13.4.2 France

13.4.3 Germany

13.4.4 Italy

13.4.5 Spain

13.4.6 Rest of Europe

13.5 Asia-Pacific

13.5.1 China

13.5.2 Japan

13.5.3 India

13.5.4 Indonesia

13.5.5 Malaysia

13.5.6 South Korea

13.5.7 Australia

13.5.8 Russia

13.5.9 Rest of APAC

13.6 Rest of the World

13.6.1 Qatar

13.6.2 Saudi Arabia

13.6.3 South Africa

13.6.4 United Arab Emirates

13.6.5 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

14.3.4 Investments & funding



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Amazon Robotics

15.2 Google

15.3 Huawei

15.4 IBM

15.5 Microsoft

15.6 C2RO

15.7 Cloudminds

15.8 Hit Robot Group

15.9 V3 Smart Technologies

15.10 Rapyuta Robotics

15.11 Ortelio

15.12 Tend.ai

15.13 ABB

15.14 Aethon

15.15 Fetch Robotics

15.16 Kuka Ag

15.17 Intel Corporation

15.18 Omron Adept Technologies

15.19 Softbank Robotics Group Corp.

15.20 Calvary Robotics

15.21 Rockwell Automation

15.22 Tech-Con Automation Inc

15.23 Fanuc Corporation

15.24 Yaskawa Electric

15.25 Mitsubishi



16 Appendix



