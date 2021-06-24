Worldwide Cloud Security Industry to 2025 - Growing Prevalence of Cyber Attacks is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Security Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud security market by value, by service model, by organization size, by application, by region, etc. The report presents a regional analysis of the cloud security market, including the following regions: North America (The US, and Rest of North America); Europe; Asia Pacific; Middle East & Africa; and Latin America.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the cloud security market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global cloud security market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global cloud security market is highly fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the cloud security market - Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., and McAfee Corp. - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Regional Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

With the rapid evolution of the internet, privacy is considered to be the crucial element for each and every individual. As more and more people using internet, the vulnerability to cyber attacks has increased manifolds. Therefore, the use of cloud security has become extremely essential for everyone in order to protect the sensitive data.

Cloud security refers to the set of technologies, policies, controls, and services that secure cloud computing environments, applications, and infrastructure from cyber security threats. Cloud security is a form of cyber security.

The cloud security market can be segmented on the basis of security type, solution type, service model, deployment model, organization type, and application.

The global cloud security market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The cloud security market is expected to increase due to the growing prevalence of cyber attacks, rising deployment of cloud-based platforms, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), surging government initiatives to support smart infrastructure projects, growing adoption of cloud-based in government departments, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as complexity of network infrastructure, shortage of quality workforce, dependence of outdated security solutions, lack of compliance, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cloud Security Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Cloud Security Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Cloud Security Market by Service Model (Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Security Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3.1.4 Global Cloud Security Market by Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education, and Others)

3.1.5 Global Cloud Security Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

3.2 Global Cloud Security Market: Service Model Analysis

3.2.1 Global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Cloud Security Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Cloud Security Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Cloud Security Market by Value

3.3 Global Cloud Security Market: Organization Size Analysis

3.3.1 Global Large Enterprises Cloud Security Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Cloud Security Market by Value

3.4 Global Cloud Security Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Cloud Security Market by Value

3.4.2 Global IT & Telecom Cloud Security Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Government Cloud Security Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Healthcare Cloud Security Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Media & Entertainment Cloud Security Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Education Cloud Security Market by Value

3.4.7 Global Others Cloud Security Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Cloud Security Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Cloud Security Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Cloud Security Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Cloud Security Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Cloud Security Market by Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education, and Others)

4.1.5 The US Cloud Security Application Market by Value

4.1.6 Rest of North America Cloud Security Market by Value

4.2 Europe Cloud Security Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Cloud Security Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Cloud Security Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Cloud Security Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa Cloud Security Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Security Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Cloud Security Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Cloud Security Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on IT Security

5.1.2 The Pandemic Necessitates Remote Work Norm, Accelerating Digital Transformation

5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Security

5.1.4 Ways COVID-19 is Affecting Cloud Security

5.1.5 IT's Response to Challenges/Opportunities Created by COVID



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Cyber Attacks

6.1.2 Rising Deployment of Cloud-based Platforms

6.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.4 Surging Government Initiatives to Support Smart Infrastructure Projects

6.1.5 Growing Adoption of Cloud-based in Government Departments

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Complexity of Network Infrastructure

6.2.2 Shortage of qualified workforce

6.2.3 Dependence on Outdated Security Solutions

6.2.4 Lack of Compliance

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Cloud Security

6.3.2 Increasing Use of Big Data in Cyber Security

6.3.3 Growing Organizations Interest in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

6.3.4 Introduction of Firewall-as-a-Service (Cloud Firewalls)

6.3.5 Surge in Adoption of Hybrid Security Models

6.3.6 Rising Popularity of Remote work



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cloud Security Players by Market Share

7.2 Global Cloud Security Market Players by R&D Expenditure

7.3 Global Network Security Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Microsoft Corporation

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Proofpoint, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 McAfee Corp.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy



