Worldwide Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Industry Review & Outlook: 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market (Volume, Value) - Analysis By Product Type, End-User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region, By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



According to the report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2024.



The product segment of Palm Oil Fraction has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by low prices, easy availability and increased used in the cosmetics industry.

Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global cocoa butter equivalent market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe region include the presence of branded confectionery manufacturers along with increasing consumption of chocolate in the region.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type ( Shea Butter , Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others)

, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others) By End User (Confectionery, Food and Beverages, Others)

Regional Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type ( Shea Butter , Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others)

, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others) By End User (Confectionery, Food and Beverages, Others)

Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type ( Shea Butter , Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - AAK, Danisco, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc, IOI Group, Cargill., 3F Industries Ltd., Nisshin Oillio Feldaiffco, Manorma Group

