Worldwide Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Industry Review & Outlook: 2014-2018 & 2019-2024
May 14, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market (Volume, Value) - Analysis By Product Type, End-User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region, By Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
According to the report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2024.
The product segment of Palm Oil Fraction has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by low prices, easy availability and increased used in the cosmetics industry.
Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global cocoa butter equivalent market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe region include the presence of branded confectionery manufacturers along with increasing consumption of chocolate in the region.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Scope of the Report
Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Product Type (Shea Butter, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others)
- By End User (Confectionery, Food and Beverages, Others)
Regional Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Product Type (Shea Butter, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others)
- By End User (Confectionery, Food and Beverages, Others)
Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Product Type (Shea Butter, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others)
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - AAK, Danisco, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc, IOI Group, Cargill., 3F Industries Ltd., Nisshin Oillio Feldaiffco, Manorma Group
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Product Overview
5. Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
5.3 By Volume (2014-2018)
5.4 By Volume (2019-2024)
6. Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market-By Product Type, By Value
6.1 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Value: Breakdown(%)
6.3 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Palm Oil Fraction
6.4 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Shea Butter
6.5 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Kokum Butter
6.6 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Illipe Butter
6.7 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Other Cocoa Butter Equivalents
7. Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market-By Product Type, By Volume
7.1 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Volume: Breakdown(%)
7.2 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Shea Butter
7.3 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Palm Oil Fraction
7.4 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Kokum Butter
7.5 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Illipe Butter
7.6 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By Other Cocoa Butter Equivalents
8. Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market-By End Users
8.1 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market- By End Users: Breakdown(%)
8.2 Global Food and Beverages Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market
8.3 Global Confectionery Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market, By Value
8.4 Global Other End Users Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market, By Value
9. Global Cocoa Butter Equivalents Market: Regional Analysis
9.1 Global Cocoa Butter Equivalents Market, By Region: Breakdown (%)
9.2 North America Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: An Analysis
9.3 North America Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: Segment Analysis
9.4 North America Cocoa Butter Equivalents Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
9.5 Europe Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: An Analysis
9.6 Europe Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: Segment Analysis
9.7 Europe Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
9.8 Asia Pacific Cocoa Butter Equivalents Market: An Analysis
9.9 Asia Pacific Butter Equivalent Market: Segment Analysis
9.10 Asia Pacific Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market: Country Analysis (China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
9.11 Rest of World Cocoa Butter Equivalents Market: An Analysis
9.12 Rest of World Butter Equivalent Market: Segment Analysis
9.13 Rest of World Cocoa Butter Equivalents Market: Country Analysis (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
10. Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Drivers
10.2 Challenges
11. Market Trends
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
15. Company Profiles
15.1 AAK
15.2 Danisco
15.3 Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
15.4 IOI Group
15.5 Wilmar International
15.6 Cargill Inc.
15.7 3F Industries Ltd.
15.8 Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd.
15.9 Felda Iffco
15.10 Manorama Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5jyc0
