Worldwide Coffee and Tea Market Forecasts to 2030 (COVID-19 Adjusted) - Market to Reach $191.1 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee and Tea Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coffee and tea market is expected to grow from $142.1 billion in 2019 to $148.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $191.1 billion in 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider coffee and tea market, and compares it with other markets.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global coffee and tea market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global coffee and tea market. Africa was the smallest region in the global coffee and tea market.



There has been an increased demand for functional beverages with many individuals seeking drinks to stay hydrated and to maintain nutritional balance. To capitalize on this segment companies are introducing fortified beverages such as functional juices, functional water with health benefits such as water balance, weight management and improved digestion.Major companies offering functional drinks are PepsiCo Inc., Maxinutrition, Glanbia, GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle S.A, Red Bull GmbH, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., and Groupe Danone.



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The coffee and tea market section of the report gives context. It compares the coffee and tea market with other segments of the non alcoholic - beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, coffee and tea indicators comparison.

