Worldwide Cold Chain Industry to 2025 - Featuring Nichirei, Burris Logistics & Agro Merchants Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Chain Market by Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery), Temperature Type (Frozen, Chilled), Type (Refrigerated Transport, Refrigerated Warehousing), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cold chain market size is estimated to be valued at USD 233.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 340.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.8%.
Factors such as the consumer inclination toward food & beverages with higher shelf-life, due to the rising awareness to mitigate the food wastage have been fueling the use of cold chains in the food & beverage industry. International trade liberalization has also boosted the use of cold chain, globally. However, the growth of the cold chain market is inhibited by factors such as high infrastructure costs involved during the initial investments. In addition, the lack of required skilled resources inhibits the growth of the cold chain market.
By application, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period
The dairy & frozen dessert segment represents the largest portion of the cold chain market. Milk and dairy products have been associated with foodborne illnesses for centuries. They are one of the most regulated foods. Cold chain logistics are essential for maintaining the quality of dairy products. The cold chain ensures that low temperature is maintained, as required by dairy products, throughout the supply chain. Ice cream and dairy-based desserts are the most popular frozen dairy products consumed in the frozen state. These frozen products require temperature below -20C to -23C (-4F to -9.4F). However, different frozen food products have different temperature requirements.
By temperature type, the frozen cold chain segment estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period
The frozen segment temperature type segment is estimated to dominate the market for cold chain. The freezing of food products further preserves the storage life of foods for making them more inert. This freezing process helps in slowing down the biological and chemical reactions that promote food spoilage and limit the shelf-life. Frozen products have a typical temperature range between 18C and -25C. Freezing preserves the taste, texture, and nutritional value of the products. However, it also depends upon the type of food materials, the use of pre-treatments, the choice of freezer & frozen storage options, and the use of appropriate packaging.
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The cold chain market in the Asia Pacific region is driven largely by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made cold chain available for a wide range of food applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific.
Rise in consumer awareness toward the mitigation of food wastage in the region has also aided the demand for cold chain in the food & beverages industry. The changing lifestyles of consumers have inclined them toward convenience food products with higher shelf-life. Owing to the changing consumer preferences, their shift toward convenience food stores, supermarkets, and quick-service restaurants are increasing in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia. This has been boosting the sales of ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook food products such as ice creams and frozen desserts, frozen fruits & vegetables, seafood, and meat. Owing to this, manufacturers and retailers are demanding refrigerated storage and transport facilities, enabling them to keep perishable goods fresh by extending their shelf-life.
The cold chain market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, and Africa & Middle East).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of the Global Market
4.2 Cold Chain Market: Major Regional Markets
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Cold Chain Market, by Application and Key Country
4.4 Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type and Region
4.5 North American Cold Chain Market, by Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Consumer Demand for Perishable Goods
5.2.1.2 Growth in International Food Trade due to Trade Liberalization
5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards
5.2.1.4 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Energy Costs and the Requirement of Significant Capital Investments
5.2.2.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth in the Organized Retail Sector
5.2.3.2 Government Support for Infrastructure Development to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage
5.2.3.3 Increasing Foreign Direct Investments in Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Proper Infrastructure in Emerging Markets
5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Costs and High Capital Investment Requirement
5.3 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.4 Supply Chain
5.5 Value Chain
5.6 YC-YCC Shift
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Key Technologies
5.9 Patent Analysis
6 Means of Temperature Control
6.1 Conventional Refrigeration
6.1.1 Mechanical Refrigeration
6.2 Using Packaging Materials
6.2.1 Dry Ice
6.2.2 Wet Ice
6.2.3 Gel Packs
6.2.4 Eutectic Plates
6.2.5 Liquid Nitrogen
6.2.6 Insulated Blankets
6.2.7 Expanded Polystyrene
7 Cold Chain Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blast Freezing
7.3 Vapor Compression
7.4 Programmable Logic Controller
7.5 Evaporative Cooling
7.6 Cryogenic Systems
7.7 Other Technologies
8 Cold Chain Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Refrigerated Warehouse
8.3 Refrigerated Transportation
8.3.1 Refrigerated Road Transport
8.3.1.1 Refrigerated LCV (Van)
8.3.1.2 Refrigerated Mhcv (Truck)
8.3.1.3 Refrigerated HCV (Trailers & Semi-Trailers)
8.3.2 Refrigerated Sea Transport
8.3.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport
8.3.4 Refrigerated Air Transport
9 Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type
9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Chilled
9.3 Frozen
10 Cold Chain Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Application
10.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
10.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
10.2 Dairy & Frozen Desserts
10.3 Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products
10.4 Fruits & Vegetables
10.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products
10.6 Others
11 Cold Chain Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Region
11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
11.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario
11.2 North America
11.3 Regulatory Framework
11.3.1 US
11.3.2 Canada
11.3.3 Overview of the US
11.3.4 Overview of Canada
11.3.5 Mexico
11.4 Europe
11.5 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
11.5.1 Germany
11.5.1.1 The Country is a Major Importer and Exporter of Agricultural Products
11.5.2 France
11.5.2.1 Frozen Food Market of France Contributes to the Growth of the Market
11.5.3 UK
11.5.3.1 Cold Chain Market in the UK Also Focuses on Environmental Issues
11.5.4 Italy
11.5.4.1 Changing Consumer Behavior and Attitude Leading to the Growth of the Market
11.5.5 Spain
11.5.5.1 Development of Technology Has Contributed to the Cold Chain Market in Spain
11.5.6 Netherlands
11.5.6.1 Large Market for Fruits & Vegetables and Growing Food & Beverage Processing Industry Leading to a Rise in Demand for Cold Chain Services
11.5.7 Rest of Europe
11.5.7.1 Development of the Cold Chain Market is Dependent on the Growing Food & Beverage Industry
11.6 Asia-Pacific
11.7 Regulatory Framework
11.8 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Evaluation Framework
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Expansions, Investments & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
12.3.3 New Service Launches
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions & Methodology
13.2.1 Star
13.2.2 Pervasive
13.2.3 Emerging Leaders
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Cold Chain Market: Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Americold Logistics
14.2 Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC
14.3 Nichirei Corporation
14.4 Burris Logistics
14.5 Agro Merchants Group
14.6 Kloosterboer Group
14.7 United States Cold Storage
14.8 Tippmann Group
14.9 VersaCold Logistics Services
14.10 Henningsen Cold Storage Co.
14.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix
14.12 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/SME)
14.12.1 Progressive Companies
14.12.2 Starting Blocks
14.12.3 Responsive Companies
14.12.4 Dynamic Companies
14.13 Startup/SME Profiles
14.14 Coldman Logistics
14.15 Congebec Inc.
14.16 Conestoga Cold Storage
14.17 NewCold
14.18 Hanson Logistics
14.19 Confederation Freezers
14.20 Seafrigo
14.21 Trenton Cold Storage
14.22 MTC Logistics
14.23 Stockhabo
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
