Worldwide Cold Chain Industry to 2025 - Featuring Nichirei, Burris Logistics & Agro Merchants Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Chain Market by Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery), Temperature Type (Frozen, Chilled), Type (Refrigerated Transport, Refrigerated Warehousing), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain market size is estimated to be valued at USD 233.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 340.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.8%.



Factors such as the consumer inclination toward food & beverages with higher shelf-life, due to the rising awareness to mitigate the food wastage have been fueling the use of cold chains in the food & beverage industry. International trade liberalization has also boosted the use of cold chain, globally. However, the growth of the cold chain market is inhibited by factors such as high infrastructure costs involved during the initial investments. In addition, the lack of required skilled resources inhibits the growth of the cold chain market.



By application, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period



The dairy & frozen dessert segment represents the largest portion of the cold chain market. Milk and dairy products have been associated with foodborne illnesses for centuries. They are one of the most regulated foods. Cold chain logistics are essential for maintaining the quality of dairy products. The cold chain ensures that low temperature is maintained, as required by dairy products, throughout the supply chain. Ice cream and dairy-based desserts are the most popular frozen dairy products consumed in the frozen state. These frozen products require temperature below -20C to -23C (-4F to -9.4F). However, different frozen food products have different temperature requirements.



By temperature type, the frozen cold chain segment estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period



The frozen segment temperature type segment is estimated to dominate the market for cold chain. The freezing of food products further preserves the storage life of foods for making them more inert. This freezing process helps in slowing down the biological and chemical reactions that promote food spoilage and limit the shelf-life. Frozen products have a typical temperature range between 18C and -25C. Freezing preserves the taste, texture, and nutritional value of the products. However, it also depends upon the type of food materials, the use of pre-treatments, the choice of freezer & frozen storage options, and the use of appropriate packaging.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The cold chain market in the Asia Pacific region is driven largely by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made cold chain available for a wide range of food applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific.



Rise in consumer awareness toward the mitigation of food wastage in the region has also aided the demand for cold chain in the food & beverages industry. The changing lifestyles of consumers have inclined them toward convenience food products with higher shelf-life. Owing to the changing consumer preferences, their shift toward convenience food stores, supermarkets, and quick-service restaurants are increasing in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia. This has been boosting the sales of ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook food products such as ice creams and frozen desserts, frozen fruits & vegetables, seafood, and meat. Owing to this, manufacturers and retailers are demanding refrigerated storage and transport facilities, enabling them to keep perishable goods fresh by extending their shelf-life.



The cold chain market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, and Africa & Middle East).



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Global Market

4.2 Cold Chain Market: Major Regional Markets

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Cold Chain Market, by Application and Key Country

4.4 Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type and Region

4.5 North American Cold Chain Market, by Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Consumer Demand for Perishable Goods

5.2.1.2 Growth in International Food Trade due to Trade Liberalization

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards

5.2.1.4 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Energy Costs and the Requirement of Significant Capital Investments

5.2.2.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Organized Retail Sector

5.2.3.2 Government Support for Infrastructure Development to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage

5.2.3.3 Increasing Foreign Direct Investments in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Proper Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Costs and High Capital Investment Requirement

5.3 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.4 Supply Chain

5.5 Value Chain

5.6 YC-YCC Shift

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Key Technologies

5.9 Patent Analysis



6 Means of Temperature Control

6.1 Conventional Refrigeration

6.1.1 Mechanical Refrigeration

6.2 Using Packaging Materials

6.2.1 Dry Ice

6.2.2 Wet Ice

6.2.3 Gel Packs

6.2.4 Eutectic Plates

6.2.5 Liquid Nitrogen

6.2.6 Insulated Blankets

6.2.7 Expanded Polystyrene



7 Cold Chain Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blast Freezing

7.3 Vapor Compression

7.4 Programmable Logic Controller

7.5 Evaporative Cooling

7.6 Cryogenic Systems

7.7 Other Technologies



8 Cold Chain Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Refrigerated Warehouse

8.3 Refrigerated Transportation

8.3.1 Refrigerated Road Transport

8.3.1.1 Refrigerated LCV (Van)

8.3.1.2 Refrigerated Mhcv (Truck)

8.3.1.3 Refrigerated HCV (Trailers & Semi-Trailers)

8.3.2 Refrigerated Sea Transport

8.3.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport

8.3.4 Refrigerated Air Transport



9 Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type

9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Chilled

9.3 Frozen



10 Cold Chain Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Application

10.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

10.2 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

10.3 Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products

10.4 Fruits & Vegetables

10.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products

10.6 Others



11 Cold Chain Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Region

11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

11.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

11.2 North America

11.3 Regulatory Framework

11.3.1 US

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.3 Overview of the US

11.3.4 Overview of Canada

11.3.5 Mexico

11.4 Europe

11.5 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.1.1 The Country is a Major Importer and Exporter of Agricultural Products

11.5.2 France

11.5.2.1 Frozen Food Market of France Contributes to the Growth of the Market

11.5.3 UK

11.5.3.1 Cold Chain Market in the UK Also Focuses on Environmental Issues

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.4.1 Changing Consumer Behavior and Attitude Leading to the Growth of the Market

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.5.1 Development of Technology Has Contributed to the Cold Chain Market in Spain

11.5.6 Netherlands

11.5.6.1 Large Market for Fruits & Vegetables and Growing Food & Beverage Processing Industry Leading to a Rise in Demand for Cold Chain Services

11.5.7 Rest of Europe

11.5.7.1 Development of the Cold Chain Market is Dependent on the Growing Food & Beverage Industry

11.6 Asia-Pacific

11.7 Regulatory Framework

11.8 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Evaluation Framework

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Expansions, Investments & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

12.3.3 New Service Launches



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions & Methodology

13.2.1 Star

13.2.2 Pervasive

13.2.3 Emerging Leaders

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Cold Chain Market: Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Americold Logistics

14.2 Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

14.3 Nichirei Corporation

14.4 Burris Logistics

14.5 Agro Merchants Group

14.6 Kloosterboer Group

14.7 United States Cold Storage

14.8 Tippmann Group

14.9 VersaCold Logistics Services

14.10 Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

14.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

14.12 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/SME)

14.12.1 Progressive Companies

14.12.2 Starting Blocks

14.12.3 Responsive Companies

14.12.4 Dynamic Companies

14.13 Startup/SME Profiles

14.14 Coldman Logistics

14.15 Congebec Inc.

14.16 Conestoga Cold Storage

14.17 NewCold

14.18 Hanson Logistics

14.19 Confederation Freezers

14.20 Seafrigo

14.21 Trenton Cold Storage

14.22 MTC Logistics

14.23 Stockhabo



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11i5h3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

