Worldwide Collaborative of Food Artists Celebrate 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by Mitchies Munchies, a collaboration of food artists from around the world will reveal their magical collection of edible art in celebration of the highly anticipated release of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." The collaborative event will GO LIVE online at https://www.facebook.com/BirthdayMischief and over several social media outlets.

Mitchies Munchies

The group, founded in July 2014, proudly honors some of the world's most esteemed personalities and award-winning artists in the food industry. Audiences may recognize work styles and faces of the participants from hit television series and competitions like Cake Wars, Sugar Rush, Halloween Wars, and more. Each member was asked to join based on their fanatic for the project at hand and to "dress" for the occasion!



Members were given artistic freedom to create original edible fan art inspired by the book and film, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Members have also included a sentimental nod for J.K. Rowling, in memory of her mother Anne.



Collaborative leader, ChefMitchie said, "This is one of my favorite group projects. As a Wizarding World fan, it's wonderful to have other like minded individuals that want to share what has inspired them through edible medium. It's also loads of fun to surprise our followers with a brand new collection of fan art. Our members did an outstanding job bringing this idea to fruition. The amount of creativity and genius that goes into food art can be magical, but I think J.K. Rowling said it best, 'We do not need magic to transform our world. We carry all of the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.'"



The dedicated team at Birthday Mischief Managed was recruited via "owl" by its founder Michelle "ChefMitchie" Curran of Mitchies Munchies in Las Vegas, NV U.S.A. Members of Birthday Mischief Managed do not receive compensation for creating their contributions or vice versa. Expenses for product, materials, equipment, etc. are provided solely by the members.



Birthday Mischief Managed invites the public to join in the fun by following along and sharing.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BirthdayMischief

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BdayMischief

Instagram: https://instagram.com/birthdaymischief

Fans are encouraged to share their own edible creations using the following hashtags so the group may share in return: #BirthdayMischief #itsCake #itsMagic

For more information and photos please email birthdaymischief@gmail.com



birthday-mischief-managed-a-prequel.jpg

Birthday Mischief Managed, A Prequel

vampyr-mosp.png

Vampyr Mosp

Vampyr Mosp cake created by Corinna Maguire of Lovin' From the Oven, Ireland

occamy.jpg

Occamy

Occamy cake created by Raewyn Read Cake Design, Australia

demiguise.jpg

Demiguise

Demiguise cake created by Danette Kessler of Danette's Creative Corner, Colorado USA

Birthday Mischief Managed on Facebook

Birthday Mischief Managed on Instagram

