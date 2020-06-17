Worldwide Commercial Aircraft Market to 2030 - Understand How the Market is Being Affected by COVID-19
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial aircraft market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global commercial aircraft market is expected to decline from $243.6 billion in 2019 to $236.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $269 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the commercial aircraft? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commercial Aircraft market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial aircraft market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The commercial aircraft market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial aircraft market with other segments of the aerospace market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commercial aircraft indicators comparison.
North America was the largest region in the global commercial aircraft market, accounting for 60% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 15% of the global commercial aircraft market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial aircraft market.
Aircraft fleets in mature markets around the world are aging rapidly and with growing demand from airlines and fleet operators for fuel-efficient aircrafts, manufacturing companies are offering advanced aircrafts for passenger transportation. These advanced aircrafts are equipped with advanced avionics, superior cabin designs and noise reduction capabilities that increase the fuel efficiency and performance of aircrafts. Higher hydraulic operating pressure (5000 psi) systems, variable frequency power generators, Brake to Vacate technology and high-efficiency air filters are new technologies being integrated in aircrafts. Some of the new aircraft offerings include Airbus A320 neo, A330 neo, Boeing's 787, 737 MAX, 777x and Bombardier's C-series.
The commercial aircraft market consists of sales of commercial aircraft including helicopters by entitiies (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce civilian and commercial aircraft includin. helicopters.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus
- The Boeing Company
- United Technologies Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Embraer SA
