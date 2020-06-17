Worldwide Commercial Aircraft Market to 2030 - Understand How the Market is Being Affected by COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial aircraft market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global commercial aircraft market is expected to decline from $243.6 billion in 2019 to $236.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $269 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the commercial aircraft? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commercial Aircraft market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial aircraft market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The commercial aircraft market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial aircraft market with other segments of the aerospace market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commercial aircraft indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global commercial aircraft market, accounting for 60% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 15% of the global commercial aircraft market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial aircraft market.



Aircraft fleets in mature markets around the world are aging rapidly and with growing demand from airlines and fleet operators for fuel-efficient aircrafts, manufacturing companies are offering advanced aircrafts for passenger transportation. These advanced aircrafts are equipped with advanced avionics, superior cabin designs and noise reduction capabilities that increase the fuel efficiency and performance of aircrafts. Higher hydraulic operating pressure (5000 psi) systems, variable frequency power generators, Brake to Vacate technology and high-efficiency air filters are new technologies being integrated in aircrafts. Some of the new aircraft offerings include Airbus A320 neo, A330 neo, Boeing's 787, 737 MAX, 777x and Bombardier's C-series.



The commercial aircraft market consists of sales of commercial aircraft including helicopters by entitiies (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce civilian and commercial aircraft includin. helicopters.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Commercial Aircraft Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Commercial Aircraft Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Commercial Aircraft Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Commercial Aircraft Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Commercial Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies



8. Commercial Aircraft Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Commercial Aircraft Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Commercial Aircraft Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Engine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.5. Global Commercial Aircraft Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Commercial Aircraft Market Metrics

11.1. Commercial Aircraft Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Commercial Aircraft Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Market



13. Western Europe Commercial Aircraft Market



14. Eastern Europe Commercial Aircraft Market



15. North America Commercial Aircraft Market



16. South America Commercial Aircraft Market



17. Middle East Commercial Aircraft Market



18. Africa Commercial Aircraft Market



19. Commercial Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Airbus

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. The Boeing Company

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. United Technologies Corporation

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Bombardier Inc.

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. Embraer SA

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial Aircraft Market



21. Market Background: Aerospace Market

21.1. Aerospace Market Characteristics

21.2. Aerospace Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Aerospace Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Aerospace Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Commercial Aircraft Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

The Boeing Company

United Technologies Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n16auc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

