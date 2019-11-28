Worldwide Commercial Building Automation Market Insights 2019-2022 - Revenue from Shipments to Reach $2.7 Billion in 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Commercial Building Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in connected smart buildings?

This report estimates that revenues from shipments of building automation systems worldwide will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.4 percent from US$ 1.2 billion in 2018 to US$ 2.7 billion in 2022. Get a 360 degree perspective on the rapid evolution of the global building automation market in this comprehensive 290 page strategy report.

According to the report, the installed base of sensors, actuators, modules, gateways and other connected devices deployed as part of IoT-based building automation in smart and connected commercial buildings was an estimated 151 million units worldwide at the end of 2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent, the installed base will reach 483 million units in 2022. About 4.5 million of these devices were connected via cellular networks in 2018.

This study analyses the market for building automation in smart buildings along multiple verticals ranging from well-known ones such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), indoor lighting, fire & safety, access & security, to lesser known ones such as electric vehicle charging, irrigation systems and pool monitoring.

The most successful building automation solutions to date, in terms of sold units, include access and security, fire and safety, HVAC systems and elevators and escalators management. These solutions are marketed by product OEMs such as Assa Abloy, Avigilon, AMAG Technology, HID Global, Comark, Tyco, Albireo Energy, Cimetrics, Delta Controls, ENGIE Insight, Silvair, KONE, Otis, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.



The automatic control may be done through a centralized system such as a Building Management System (BMS). Examples of BMS solution providers include ABB, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens and United Technologies. Building automation has been around for many decades but there is a new urgency due to factors such as energy conservation as well as mandates for green construction.



The latest smart building solutions leverage new technologies such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, data analytics, deep learning and artificial intelligence for the benefits of saving energy, reducing operational expenditures, increasing occupancy comfort, and meeting increasingly stringent global regulations and sustainability standards.



Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

1 Introduction to smart buildings

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Global population growth and urbanisation

1.1.2 Sustainable development and building strategies

1.1.3 Energy demands

1.1.4 Definitions and brief history of commercial building automation

1.1.5 Market penetration of building automation

1.1.6 From building automation to smart buildings

1.1.7 Smart buildings are an integral part of smart cities

1.2 Market drivers

1.2.1 Energy consumption of commercial buildings

1.2.2 Optimising energy consumption in commercial buildings

1.2.3 The next frontier - zero energy buildings

1.2.4 Operational efficiency

1.2.5 Occupancy comfort and productivity

1.2.6 Space optimisation

1.2.7 Regulations and standards

1.2.8 Grants, loans, rebates and deductions

1.3 Technology drivers

1.3.1 IoT and Building IoT

1.3.2 Big data and data analytics

1.3.3 Cloud and edge computing

1.3.4 Deep learning and artificial intelligence

1.3.5 Wireless connectivity

1.4 Market barriers

1.4.1 Lack of clarity on return on investment

1.4.2 Competitive markets versus oligopolies

1.4.3 Proprietary solutions and lack of interoperability

1.4.4 Security and privacy concerns

1.5 Startup activity

1.6 Partnerships

1.7 Regional versus global efforts

1.8 Types of commercial building automation

1.8.1 HVAC systems

1.8.2 Lighting and window control systems

1.8.3 Occupancy comfort and productivity systems

1.8.4 Fire and safety

1.8.5 Access and security

1.8.6 Water management

1.8.7 Refrigeration

1.8.8 Elevator and escalator management

1.8.9 Pool and spa management

1.8.10 Irrigation systems

1.8.11 Electric vehicle charging

1.8.12 Audio, video and entertainment

1.8.13 Renewable energy sources

1.8.14 Building management systems

1.9 Automation market segments

1.9.1 Government buildings

1.9.2 Healthcare buildings and hospitals

1.9.3 Hospitality buildings and hotels

1.9.4 Office buildings

1.9.5 Production buildings and factories

1.9.6 Retail outlets

1.9.7 New buildings versus existing buildings

1.10 Commercial building stock by region

2 Networks and communications technologies

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Integration in building automation

2.1.2 Approaches to establishing interoperability

2.1.3 Network protocols and topologies

2.1.4 Technology choices of product OEMs

2.1.5 Combine IT networks and building automation networks or keep them apart?

2.2 Smart building protocols

2.2.1 BACnet

2.2.2 DALI

2.2.3 INSTEON

2.2.4 KNX

2.2.5 LonWorks

2.2.6 M-Bus

2.2.7 Modbus

2.2.8 OpenTherm

2.2.9 SNMP

2.3 Smart building physical layer technologies

2.3.1 ANT

2.3.2 Bluetooth

2.3.3 DECT ULE

2.3.4 EnOcean

2.3.5 Li-Fi

2.3.6 LPWAN

2.3.7 Power over Ethernet

2.3.8 Thread

2.3.9 Wi-Fi

2.3.10 ZigBee

2.3.11 Z-Wave

2.4 Wireless versus wired communications

2.5 Getting meaning out of data: Project Haystack

2.6 Software and middleware

2.7 Building automation platforms

2.7.1 Sensors

2.7.2 Actuators

2.7.3 Gateways

2.7.4 Processors

2.7.5 Dashboards and user interfaces

2.8 Automatic calibration and automated diagnostics

2.9 Remote network monitoring and trouble-shooting

2.10 Industry bodies, certifications and standards

2.11 Industry consortiums

2.12 Indoor environment quality standards

2.13 Water efficiency standards

2.14 Sustainable sites standards

3 Technology providers and OEMs

3.1 Market overview

3.2 HVAC systems

3.2.1 Albireo Energy

3.2.2 Asset Mapping

3.2.3 Autani

3.2.4 Cimetrics

3.2.5 Delta Controls

3.2.6 Distech Controls

3.2.7 ENGIE Insight

3.2.8 J2 Innovations

3.2.9 KGS Buildings

3.2.10 Levaux

3.2.11 Lynxspring

3.2.12 National Renewable Energy Laboratory

3.2.13 Silvair

3.2.14 SkyFoundry

3.2.15 Verdigris Technologies

3.3 Lighting and window control

3.3.1 Digital Lumens

3.3.2 Echelon (Adesto Technologies)

3.3.3 Enlighted

3.3.4 Lutron

3.3.5 Signify

3.4 Occupancy comfort and productivity systems

3.4.1 Automated Logic

3.4.2 BuildingIQ

3.4.3 Building Robotics

3.4.4 PointGrab

3.4.5 75F

3.5 Fire and safety

3.5.1 Comark

3.5.2 Renesas Electronics

3.5.3 Texas Instruments

3.5.4 Tyco

3.6 Access and security

3.6.1 AMAG Technology

3.6.2 Assa Abloy

3.6.3 Avigilon

3.6.4 HID Global

3.6.5 Nortek Security & Control

3.6.6 Zaplox

3.7 Water management

3.7.1 Apana

3.7.2 Intelligent Water Management

3.7.3 SenseWare

3.8 Refrigeration

3.8.1 Accruent

3.8.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

3.8.3 Daikin

3.8.4 Danfoss

3.8.5 Entouch Controls

3.9 Elevator and escalator management

3.9.1 KONE

3.9.2 MERak Telsis

3.9.3 Otis

3.9.4 Schindler

3.9.5 ThyssenKrupp

3.10 Pool and spa management

3.10.1 AstralPool

3.10.2 Hayward

3.11 Irrigation systems

3.11.1 BlueSpray

3.11.2 Rachio

3.12 Electric vehicle charging

3.12.1 Advantech

3.12.2 ChargePoint

3.12.3 Delta

3.13 Audio, video and entertainment

3.13.1 Alpiq InTec

3.13.2 Bosch

3.13.3 Crestron

3.13.4 Harman

3.13.5 Elan Systems

4 Service providers and building management system vendors

4.1 Market observations

4.1.1 Confluence of technology and regulations

4.1.2 Trying to find a scalable model for building automation

4.1.3 Building automation systems increasingly being targeted for cyberattacks

4.1.4 Occupant demand for high-tech in the building

4.1.5 Using the cloud to connect portfolio of buildings together

4.2 Go-to-market strategies

4.2.1 The BIoT ecosystem and business models

4.2.2 One-off project pricing

4.2.3 Maintenance agreements

4.2.4 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

4.2.5 Return-on-Investment

4.3 Building management system vendors

4.3.1 ABB

4.3.2 Honeywell

4.3.3 Johnson Controls

4.3.4 Schneider Electric

4.3.5 Siemens

4.3.6 United Technologies (UTC)

4.3.7 Yanzi Networks

4.4 Building automation service providers

4.4.1 Cisco Digital Ceiling

4.4.2 GE Predix

4.4.3 Hitachi Lumada

4.4.4 IBM Watson

4.4.5 Legrand ELIOT

4.4.6 Switch Automation

4.5 Case studies

4.5.1 Daikin Technology and Innovation Center in Japan

4.5.2 Dell Children's Medical Center in the US

4.5.3 Duke Energy Center in the US

4.5.4 The Edge in the Netherlands

4.5.5 Hyatt Regency in the US

4.5.6 Isquare in Hong Kong

4.5.7 The Living Building at Georgia Tech in the US

4.5.8 Los Angeles Convention Center in the US

4.5.9 MGM Resorts in the US

4.5.10 National Stadium in China

4.5.11 Providence St. Peter Hospital in the US

4.5.12 RBC Waterpark Place in Canada

4.5.13 San Francisco Public Utility Commission in the US

4.5.14 Shanghai Tower in China

4.5.15 Subaru of America headquarters in the US

4.5.16 Technische Betriebe Glarus Nord in Switzerland

5 Market forecasts and conclusions

5.1 Market trends and analysis

5.1.1 Major changes are coming to buildings

5.1.2 How does NOI and capitalization rate change with smart buildings?

5.1.3 BIoT has started a new trajectory for building automation

5.1.4 BIoT enables integration of different building functions

5.1.5 Regional differences continue to be important

5.1.6 When is the right time for building owners to engage?

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Revenues

5.2.2 Shipments

5.2.3 Installed base

5.3 North America

5.3.1 Revenues

5.3.2 Shipments

5.3.3 Installed base

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 Revenues

5.4.2 Shipments

5.4.3 Installed base

5.5 Rest-of-World

5.5.1 Revenues

5.5.2 Shipments

5.5.3 Installed base

5.6 Cellular IoT device shipments and connections



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jxmmd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

