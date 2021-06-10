Worldwide Commercial Greenhouse Industry to 2026 - by Type, Component, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial greenhouse market was valued at US$23,020.435 million in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period to reach US$36,121.941 million by 2026. A commercial greenhouse is a greenhouse, which grows crops that will be sold for commercial consumption. Mostly Commercial greenhouses are high-tech facilities specifically designed to grow the intended crops. Commercial greenhouses grow vegetables, flowers, trees, ornamentals, cannabis, and shrubs. Many greenhouses have transparent roofs to allow sunlight to grow the plants. Other greenhouses could be in buildings and use special lights to act as the sunlight. This enables reliable growth of greenhouse plants despite the local climate, soil, or topography challenges. The ability to control the environment enables farmers to grow crops and produce throughout the year.



Growing crops in the safe environment of a greenhouse help in improving the genetics of the plant, which leads to the growth of a healthy variety of produce. Commercial greenhouses range from large farms to neighborhood nurseries. These provide a variety of features providing controlled conditions optimum for the growth of plants according to the need or requirement. Rapid urbanization and less availability of arable land, increasing demand for food due to the growing population, and climate change, which affects the yield of crops are the major drivers driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. In addition, the changing climatic conditions during traditional farming have led to the adoption of commercial greenhouses, which is further fueling the market growth. The commercial greenhouse market has several advantages such as the even distribution of light in the greenhouse facility, optimizing heat, and control of microclimate, protection against diseases, excellent ventilation, and protection from rain, production in regions with adverse weather conditions, and ability to produce crops even during the off-season.



Based on region-wise segmentation, North America and South America regional markets are projected to grow on account of the rising number of low-tech and medium-tech greenhouses in these regions supported by the adoption of modern farming practices. In Europe, greenhouse cultivation is the most preferred form of cultivating crops owing to harsh climatic conditions. The demand for commercial greenhouses in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a rise owing to the growing focus towards improvements in the agricultural sector by the governments and multiple institutions.

The booming trend of rooftop farming and the rapidly increasing population are two major drivers for the market. Based on type, the gutter-connected commercial greenhouses account for the significant market share owing to their cost-effectiveness and their ability to be installed on a small piece of land without compromising on crop productivity. By component, High tech commercial greenhouses hold the dominant share in the market and are expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to their increasing adoption in developed economies. By Application, owing to the advantage of growing plants regardless of climatic condition and yearly demand for fruits and vegetables this segment holds a significant share in this market. Also, growing competition in this industry is pushing the market players towards adopting new technologies while also focusing on cost reduction. In addition, cultivation in greenhouses requires less labor and is aiding in the inclination towards the increasing adoption of greenhouses across the world.



Growth Factors: High amount of yield



The implementation of greenhouse farming provides much more control over the environment where crops grow. The producers can manage the temperature, irrigation process, air humidity, and the light efficiently; which results in giving them a good yield. By exercising control over the growth of crops, farmers keep them healthier and are able predict the amount they are going to harvest. Owing to the multiple benefits of the commercial greenhouses, the amount of yield produced using these greenhouses are much more than the ones produced traditionally. This benefits the producer as the yield produced is more in quantity and the quality is better.



Restraints: Initial high cost and requirement for precision technology



For the crops to grow properly in the commercial greenhouses, precise environmental conditions are required. It is essential to monitor optimum air quality, temperature, and relative humidity. Such crops need optimum light and water quality to grow. The nutrition levels should be constantly managed and adjusted to the suitable level as per the need and growth stage of each crop. The monitoring and accuracy of the natural resources and nutrients are the key to producing greenhouse crops. The initial cost of setting up a commercial greenhouse is very high as there is a requirement for the proper designing of the watering systems and supplemental lighting. Thus, setting up of these systems involve huge costs, which are difficult for a traditional framer to afford. This could cause a major hindrance for the growth of the commercial greenhouse market, especially in developing regions.



Impact of COVID - 19



The novel coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the overall supply chain in agriculture, and, in turn, the commercial greenhouse market as due to the nationwide lockdown all the operations across the globe were put on a halt. The supply-chain disruptions have resulted in many producers using the greenhouse process to struggle to transport their producer to the markets. The demand for fresh food has increased but the producers are finding it difficult to meet the increasing demand. In addition, the government of several countries have restricted and delayed the imports and exports which has further impacted the producers. Thus, the pandemic has resulted in a major drawback for the producers, as the supply chain is not well equipped to cater to the increasing needs of the customers.



Competitive Insights



Some of the key market players in the commercial greenhouse market are Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon- Greenhouse Solutions, Lumigrow, Inc. Agra Tech, Inc., Rough Brothers, Inc., NEXUS Greenhouse Systems, and Heliospectra AB. The are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive. For Instance, Heliospectra AB, in April 2021, has announced the launch of heliCORE 2.O, heliCORE 2.O enabled growers are likely to have unprecedented control over light intensity, spectrum, and photoperiod. In addition, LumiGrow, a smart horticultural lighting company, announced the successful completion of a $5.1 million bridge financing in 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Free Standing

5.3. Gutter Connected



6. Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. High-Tech Commercial Greenhouse

6.2.1. Heating System

6.2.1.1. Heaters

6.2.1.2. Valves

6.2.1.3. Vents

6.2.1.4. Others

6.2.2. Cooling System

6.2.2.1. Fans

6.2.2.2. Cooling Pad System

6.2.2.3. Lighting

6.2.2.4. Sensors

6.2.2.5. Others

6.3. Medium-Tech Commercial Greenhouse

6.3.1. Heaters

6.3.2. Cooling Pads

6.3.3. Thermostats

6.3.4. Exhaust Fans

6.3.5. Others

6.4. Low-Tech Commercial Greenhouse



7. Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fruits and Vegetables

7.3. Flowers and Ornamentals

7.4. Nursey Crops



8. Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Type

8.2.2. North America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Component

8.2.3. North America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Type

8.3.2. South America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Component

8.3.3. South America Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Application

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Type

8.4.2. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Component

8.4.3. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Application

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Type

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Component

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Application

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Type

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Component

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, By Application

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. Indonesia

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Richel Group SA

10.2. Argus Control Systems Ltd.

10.3. Certhon- Greenhouse Solutions

10.4. LumiGrow, Inc.

10.5. Agra Tech, Inc.

10.6. Rough Brothers, Inc.

10.7. NEXUS Greenhouse Systems

10.8. Heliospectra AB



