Worldwide Commercial Telematics Industry to 2026 - Players Include Bridgestone, General Motors and Octo Telematics Among Others
Apr 23, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial telematics market reached a value of US$ 40.3 Billion in 2020. Commercial telematics refers to the technological solution used for long-distance transmission of information in commercial automobiles. It is used for monitoring the location and movement of vehicles through global positioning systems (GPS) and on-board diagnostic systems to track vehicle diagnostics. It is also used for monitoring trailers and non-motorized assets and alerting the fleet manager in case of any unauthorized movement. Apart from this, commercial telematics also offers insurance risk assessment, maintenance insights and safety tracking. Insurance providers use this technology to monitor driver behavior that enables them to determine risk factors and adjust insurance policies accordingly.
Significant growth in the transportation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of smart transportation systems is stimulating the growth of the market. Due to the increasing utilization of digital devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, automobile manufacturers are integrating sophisticated connectivity solutions to provide more accurate insights about the vehicles. These solutions also aid in improving vehicle efficiency, facilitating smart routing and tracking, providing on-road assistance and enhancing the driver's overall experience.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of open-source frameworks for commercial telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. For instance, Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) is a technology-neutral system that is designed to conveniently integrate back-end components and make technical adjustments in commercial vehicles. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to mandate commercial vehicle tracking, along with the development of video-based telematics, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global commercial telematics market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global commercial telematics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, system type, provider type and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
- Solution
- Fleet Tracking and Monitoring
- Driver Management
- Insurance Telematics
- Safety and Compliance
- V2X Solutions
- Others
- Services
- Professional services
- Managed services
Breakup by System Type:
- Embedded
- Tethered
- Smartphone Integrated
Breakup by Provider Type:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Government and Utilities
- Travel and Tourism
- Construction
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AirIQ Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, General Motors Company, Geotab Inc., Masternaut Limited. (Michelin), Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Octo Telematics, Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Zonar Systems Inc. (Continental AG).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global commercial telematics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial telematics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the provider type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global commercial telematics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Commercial Telematics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6. Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Fleet Tracking and Monitoring
6.1.2.2 Driver Management
6.1.2.3 Insurance Telematics
6.1.2.4 Safety and Compliance
6.1.2.5 V2X Solutions
6.1.2.6 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Professional services
6.2.2.2 Managed services
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by System Type
7.1 Embedded
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Tethered
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Smartphone Integrated
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Provider Type
8.1 OEM
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Transportation and Logistics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Media and Entertainment
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Government and Utilities
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Travel and Tourism
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Construction
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Healthcare
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 South Africa
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Turkey
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 Others
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AirIQ Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Bridgestone Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 General Motors Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Geotab Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Masternaut Limited. (Michelin)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Octo Telematics
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Omnitracs LLC
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Trimble Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Verizon Communications Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Zonar Systems, Inc. (Continental AG)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcb7p3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article