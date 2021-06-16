Worldwide Commercial UAS Industry - Key Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Significant Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial UAS Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) market continues to grow globally and was accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) are, and will remain, the main drivers promoting commercial UAS adoption and associated market growth because autonomous flight reduces the need for expensive manpower whereas AI-driven data collection and processing reduces the time it takes to produce results that directly impact decision-making.

Civil aviation authorities have not been able to adapt regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the technological and operational advances that enable commercial UAS operations, and this has been a major restraint to market growth.

In addition, solutions providers are only gradually improving their ability to explain the benefits of drone use, for a wide range of applications areas, to corporate decision-makers.

Research Highlights

This study covers the global commercial UAS market from a platform basis and is segmented by consumer, prosumer, professional, enterprise, industrial, and fixed wing/transitional.

The market is segmented by platform cost because platforms of various costs can conduct similar applications. Six regions are covered: Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and South America.

Report highlights include market drivers, restraints, trends, and significant growth opportunities. In addition, several predictions about the market for the next several years are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary - Commercial UAS Market

Key Highlights of the Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market

Challenges Faced by the Global Commercial UAS Industry

The 2020 Commercial UAS Market - Actuals Vs Forecast

The 2020 Commercial UAS Market - Additional Highlights

Estimated Global Commercial UAS Market Historic Sales

Predictions for the Commercial UAS Market During 2021

2. COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth in Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts

3. The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial UAS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

4. Growth Environment & Scope - Commercial UAS Market

Research Scope

Commercial UAS Market Segmentation

5. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Commercial UAS Industry

US-China Trade Issues Impacting the Commercial UAS Market

Global Geopolitical Tailwinds Should Advance All Autonomous Vehicle Development and Services

6. Global Commercial UAS Revenue and Unit Forecast, 2021 to 2025

Global Commercial UAS Revenue by Segment, 2021 to 2025

Global Commercial UAS Unit Sales by Segment, 2021 to 2025

Global Commercial UAS Platform Revenue by Region in 2020

7. Key Commercial UAS Market Predictions for 2021

Key 2021 Commercial UAS Market Trends

Prediction 1: Autonomy Will Drive Market Adoption and Growth

Prediction 2: Delivery by Drone Will See Increased Demand, and Rather Rapidly

Prediction 3: An Increase in Swarm Applications

Prediction 4: DJI Will Lose Market Share but the Percentage Will Be Relatively Small

Prediction 5: Use of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors for Aerial Mapping and Surveying Will Grow Rapidly

8. Commercial UAS Market Outlook by Segment, 2021

2020 Market Snapshot - Consumer Drone Segment

2020 Market Snapshot - Prosumer Drone Segment

2020 Market Snapshot - Professional Drone Segment

2020 Market Snapshot - Enterprise Drone Segment

2020 Market Snapshot - Industrial Drone Segment

2020 Market Snapshot - Fixed Wing/Transitional Drone Segment

2020-2025 Forecast for the Commercial UAS Market

2021-2025 Forecast - Commercial Platform Demand by Segment

2020-2025 Forecast - Commercial Platform Demand by Region

Commercial UAS OEMs - Companies to Watch

9. Regional Predictions 2021

2021 Predictions - North America

2021 Predictions - South America

2021 Predictions - Europe

2021 Predictions - The Middle East

2021 Predictions - Africa

2021 Predictions - APAC

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial UAS Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Software and Hardware that Improves Autonomous Flight and Data Processing, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Drones for Delivering Consumer Goods and Food, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Last-inch Drone Solutions to Enable B2C Drone Deliveries, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4: Synergistic Partnerships and Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming for Comprehensive Robotics Solutions, 2021

Growth Opportunity 5: Technologies for All Weather Operations, 2021

Growth Opportunity 6: Providing Drone Hardware and Software that Enable Highly Accurate Inspections

11. Key Conclusions

Key Takeaways

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

12. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why this Publisher, Why Now?

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

