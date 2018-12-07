Worldwide Composable Infrastructure Markets (2018-2023) - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 52.6%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Composable Infrastructure Market by Type (Software and Hardware), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Manufacturing), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The composable infrastructure market size is estimated to be USD 616 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5,102 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52.6% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include the growing need to bridge the gap between traditional and new infrastructure and high scalability and agility of composable infrastructure. The major factors that are expected to hinder market growth are vendor lock-in and single point of failure.

Composable infrastructure hardware segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period



The scope of this report covers the analysis of the composable infrastructure market by type, by vertical, and by region. The composable infrastructure market by type includes software and hardware. Composable infrastructure software can be referred to as infrastructure as code, which allows the creation of the infrastructure a user wants with the use of software commands (either Graphic User Interface (GUI) or API).

Whereas, composable hardware includes appliances and platforms powered by composable software. The composable infrastructure hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global market by type during the forecast period. The growing demand for composable infrastructure hardware is mainly due to the increasing number of enterprise applications and demand for dynamic hardware requirements to make IT infrastructure more agile and scalable.



Growing influx of the new technologies in BFSI vertical resulting in the rapid adoption of composable infrastructure



The BFSI segment is expected to implement composable infrastructure solutions at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This infrastructure is expected to help financial institutions and financial service providers improve their operational efficiency and productivity.

Some of the key advantages of deploying composable infrastructure solutions include seamless scalability, low operational expenditure, and reduced management overheads. However, the BFSI sector is more likely to deploy composable infrastructure, as these solutions help increase the speed of data processing and alleviate business risks by unifying the control of all operations from a single point.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors, including the presence of well-established players, such as HPE, Dell, DriveScale, and Liqid; growing demand for enterprise applications; simplification of existing IT with the advent of new technologies; surging demand for scalability in solutions, reduction in operational expenditure, and low total ownership cost on IT infrastructure are the prime factors driving the growth of the composable infrastructure market in this region.



The key composable infrastructure market players profiled in this report include HGST (US), HPE (US), Dell EMC (US), Lenovo (China), DriveScale (US), TidalScale (US), Liqid (US), One Stop Systems (US), Cloudistics (US), and QCT (Taiwan). These players offer various composable infrastructure software and hardware to cater to the demands and needs of the market space. The major growth strategies adopted by these players are partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.



Market Developments

Lenovo expanded its ThinkAgile portfolio with the ThinkAgile CP Series composable cloud platform that offers all the ease-of-use of a public cloud environment secured behind the customer's own data center firewall. Think Agile CP Series is a fully-integrated infrastructure with application marketplace and end-to-end automation of software-defined network, compute, and storage.

One Stop Systems enhanced its composable infrastructure portfolio with the release of the newest version of GPUltima-CI, a rack-scale composable infrastructure solution with the latest NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPU accelerators, at the ISC High Performance 2018 annual conference. The newest version of the GPUltima-CI features hardware and software from the OSS partner, Dolphin Interconnect Solutions.

Liqid, along with Inspur Systems, a leading data center and cloud computing total solutions provider, is expected to offer a joint solution designed specifically for advanced, Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) intensive applications and workflows. This collaboration is aimed at delivering the most advanced composable GPU platform on the market along with Liqid's fabric technology.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Composable Infrastructure Market

4.2 Market By Type, 2018 & 2023

4.3 Market By Vertical, 2016-2023

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Need to Bridge the Gap Between Traditional and New IT Infrastructure

5.1.1.2 High Scalability of Composable Infrastructure

5.1.1.3 Reduced Capex and Opex Due to Adoption of Composable Infrastructure

5.1.1.4 High Adoption of Virtualization

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Choice of Hypervisor Being Vendor-Dependent

5.1.2.2 Single Point of Failure

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Anticipated Increase in Adoption of Composable Infrastructure Solutions

5.1.3.2 Emergence of Hybrid Cloud

5.1.3.3 Increasing Investments in Data Center Technologies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Single Vendor Lock-Ins

5.1.4.2 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Composable Infrastructure

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Evolution

5.2.3 Case Studies

5.2.3.1 Case Study 1: Hudsonalpha Institute for Biotechnology Uses HPE Composable Infrastructure Solution to Balance Cost and Performance Requirements

5.2.3.2 Case Study 2: Travel Industry Technology Provider Uses HPE Composable Infrastructure Solution

5.2.3.3 Case Study 3: Layerx Group Uses HPE Composable Infrastructure Solution to Simplify IT Infrastructure Management

5.2.3.4 Case Study 4: Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System Deployed HPE Composable Infrastructure



6 Composable Infrastructure Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Software is Required to Manage All the Discrete Assets and to Compose the Optimum Configuration for A Specific Application

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Hardware Platform Along With the Management Software Allows Rapid and Seamless Management of Resources



7 Composable Infrastructure Market, By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 BFSI

7.2.1 The BFSI Sector is Deploying Composable Infrastructure Solutions to Avoid Billion-Dollar Losses Due to Distruption While Processing Huge Data

7.3 IT and Telecom

7.3.1 Composable Infrastructure Solutions Provide Centralized Control and Management of Data Center Resources, Including Power and Cooling Facilities

7.4 Government

7.4.1 Composable Infrastructure Solutions Assist Government Agencies to Improve the Operational Efficiency of Data Centers By Simplifying Complex Storage Networks

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 Composable Infrastructure Solutions Help Organizations in the Healthcare Sector Overcome Challenges Such as Network Bottlenecks, Data Security, and Data Access

7.6 Manufacturing

7.6.1 Composable Infrastructure has Revolutionized the Process of Accessing Data Center Resources, as They Eliminate the Hardware Cost and Reduce Operational Expenditure

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Composable Infrastructure Helps Enhance the Operational Efficiency of Companies Operating in Energy and Utility, Media and Entertainment and Retail Verticals



8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Presence of Established Players in the Region is Likely to Drive the Market for Composable Infrastructure in North America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Rapid Adoption of New Technologies and High Concentration of Start-Ups are Expected to Increase the Demand for Composable Infrastructure in Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Increased Spending on Improving Infrastructures and Smart Cities Initiatives are Some of the Factors Driving the Market in APAC

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Increased Spending on IT Infrastructure and Growing Number of Data Centers are Expected to Fuel the Market in RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Composable Infrastructure Market

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

9.3.3 Business Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 HGST

10.2 HPE

10.3 Dell EMC

10.4 Lenovo

10.5 Drivescale

10.6 Tidalscale

10.7 One Stop Systems

10.8 Liqid

10.9 Cloudistics

10.10 QCT



