Worldwide Compound Feed Industry to 2026 - by Ingredients, Nutrients, Animal Type and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Feed Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compound feed market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.76% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$442.002 billion in 2026 from US$341.361 billion in 2019.

The rising awareness regarding the benefits of quality protein is surging the demand for high-quality meat and hence various livestock farmers are feeding their animals with compound feed so that the animals have high-quality protein content in their meat. Furthermore, the rising awareness among the livestock farmers regarding the nutritional requirements of the livestock has led to high demand for compound feed which is anticipated to augment the growth of the compound feed market during the forecast period.



Growth Factors

Growing demand for meat products

One of the major factors which are anticipated to propel the growth of the compound feed market is the rising consumption of meat production around the world and the growing demand for it in various countries. The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029 reports that the production of meat worldwide is estimated to grow by around 40 Mt by 2029, reaching 366 Mt. Most of the meat production is happening in the developing countries and they account for 80% of the additional output. It also states that the consumption of beef is estimated to boost as well over the succeeding decade to 76 Mt and is anticipated to have a share of 16% in the total rise in consumption of meat compared to the base period. Also, the succeeding ten years are projected to witness an increase in the consumption of pig meat as well and is estimated to rise to 127 Mt over a decade and to have a share of 28% in the total rise in consumption of meat.

According to FAO, the meat consumption of the world was 41.3 kg per capita in 2015 and is projected to increase by around 9.7% to 45.3 kg per capita. Furthermore, as the world is increasingly recognizing the benefits of seafood for human health, the increasing awareness among the population regarding its health benefits is leading to a rise in the demand for seafood. Numerous studies have stated the benefits of seafood for cardiovascular diseases, among various other diseases, which has led to the growing popularity of seafood. The consumption of seafood is projected to grow in the coming years as well and is expected to have a positive impact on the compound feed market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 impact on compound feed market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the compound feed market growth as due to the pandemic, the supply chains and manufacturing activities all around the world got disrupted. hence, causing a reduction in manufacturing output as well as the supply of compound feed, which is expected to hamper this market growth.



Competitive Insights

The increasing demand for compound feed has led to the entry of several new market players like ForFarmers in the compound feed market. The entry of these new players in a market where traditional players like Alltech and De Heus already exist is expected to lead to further innovation in the compound feed market. Moreover, in order to further increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and development of novel solutions which primarily focus on providing comfort to the patient, which is expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Function

4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis



5. Compound Feed Market Analysis, By Ingredients

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cereals

5.3. Cereal's by-product

5.4. Oil

5.5. Oilseed meal

5.6. Supplements

5.7. Molasses

5.8. Others



6. Compound Feed Market Analysis, By Nutrients

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Antioxidants

6.3. Antibiotics

6.4. Feed Enzymes

6.5. Vitamins

6.6. Feed Acidifiers

6.7. Amino Acids

6.8. Others



7. Compound Feed Market Analysis, By Animal Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Swine

7.3. Poultry

7.4. Ruminants

7.5. Others



8. Compound Feed Market Analysis, By Geography



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.2. Nutreco N.V.

10.3. Cargill, Incorporated

10.4. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL.

10.5. Alltech

10.6. Kent Nutrition Group, Inc

10.7. DE HEUS

10.8. Ballance Agri-Nutrients Ltd.

10.9. ForFarmers.

10.10. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxp3c3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

