Worldwide Computational Fluid Dynamics Industry to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market reached a value of US$ 1,930 Million in 2020. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD), is a scientific method of numerically analyzing fluid flow, heat transfer and other related phenomena. It utilizes applied mathematics, physics and computational software to visualize the effect of a gas or liquid on the object it flows past. CFD is a cost-effective method of testing product prototypes before their launch. Since its introduction in the 1980s, it has witnessed a range of developments which have enabled it to be used in different fields such as modeling and design, and research and development.



At present, the growth of the market can be attributed to rapid advancements in the aerospace and aeronautics industries. In these sectors, CFD is applied in the maintenance of numerous critical systems and components of an aircraft. For instance, it is used for optimizing engine cooling and fuel delivery systems. CFD can also predict the performance of new processes and designs before their production and implementation. Owing to this, it has become an integral part of the engineering analysis and design environment in several organizations. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global computational fluid dynamics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What is the structure of the global computational fluid dynamics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What are the profit margins in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 Cloud-Based Model

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 On-Premises Model

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Automotive

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Aerospace and Defense

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Electrical and Electronics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Industrial Machinery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Energy

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Material and Chemical Processing

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hg481



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

