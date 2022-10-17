Worldwide Computer Keyboards Industry to 2030 - Ergonomic Keyboards are the Future

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Keyboards Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for computer keyboards is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

The keyboard of a personal computer (PC) or laptop computer is the primary input device that is used with any of these types of computers. The majority of keyboards currently on the market are of the movable variety, although there are a select few that feature a permanent layout.

Small and medium businesses that deal with multiple industry verticals, such as information technology (IT), oil and gas, energy, and communications, are increasingly adopting ergonomic computer keyboards as a result of an increase in awareness about musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and repetitive strain injuries (RSIs).



The market for computer keyboards is witnessing substantial growth as a result of the spike in demand for computer hardware brought on by the increasing number of people who are working remotely in response to the operational difficulty brought on by COVID-19. It is anticipated that within the next few years, there will be a significant increase in the number of corporate personnel who will transition toward remote work.

It is a type of input device that allows one to enter commands and characters into a smart television, personal computer, laptop, tablet, or phone (TV). Logitech International, SA, a Swiss-American firm, is ramping up its services to suit the increased demand given by individuals. The company is concentrating on the development of wireless peripherals in order to fulfill the market requirement as quickly as possible.



Increasing Number of Gamers

The increasing number of people who play video games and do so on keyboards is one of the primary forces behind the expansion of the market for keyboards. In the United States, 67% of the overall population plays video games, according to a poll that was carried out by EEDAR. This results in a total of 211.2 million gamers in the country. The number of people who play video games is increasing on a yearly basis, and the release of fresh titles brings with it an increase in demand for gaming hardware. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for keyboards.

The keys on a gaming keyboard are intended to be used in a manner that is simple, rapid, and recurrent in order to appeal to gamers. The 104 keys on a full-size layout provide a vast number of potential inputs, and mapping game functions across those readily accessible keys give players options in how they want to direct their experience. A full-size layout features 104 keys. In addition, keyboards offer the possibility of using macros, which are strung together sequences of commands that are coupled to a single input. As a result, the growing population of gamers is likely to be a driving force behind the expansion of the market for keyboards.



Value for Money Preposition Boosting the Market Revenues

The increasing demand for ergonomics in the corporate sector has led to an increase in the number of keyboard manufacturing businesses that are concentrating their efforts on developing ergonomic keyboards. This trend is projected to boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Because local vendors are supplying ergonomic items of high quality and low price, foreign firms have been forced to provide products that are comparable to these in order to broaden their customer base and obtain a competitive advantage in the market.

As a result, the availability of items with both low prices and high quality is anticipated to hasten the expansion of the industry during the forecast period. Matias Corporation, Oyster Ergonomics, and Logitech International SA are examples of recent companies that have entered this market as competitors.



Growing Demand for Smart TV

The incorporation of the product into smart TVs across the world is another factor that contributes to the expansion of the market for wireless keyboards. The market for smart TVs has been gradually growing due to the increase in sales of smart TVs as luxurious electronic products worldwide, which has stimulated the use of wireless keyboards.

This has caused the market for smart TVs to expand. In addition, as the quality of the gaming experience provided by smart TVs continues to improve, it is anticipated that the number of people using wireless keyboards will increase over the next few years.



Ergonomic Keyboards are the Future

The global market for computer keyboards is segmented into two categories, namely, standard keyboards and ergonomic keyboards. The ergonomic keyboards market is predicted to expand at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Ergonomic keyboards are becoming increasingly popular, the basic keyboards are losing share to ergonomics keyboards. However, 85% of the current market revenues are contributed by basic keyboards.



NA leads the Ergonomic Keyboards Market, While the total Market is Dominated by APAC

The market for ergonomic keyboards in terms of value is led by North America; however, in terms of unit shipping, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan accounts for the biggest share of the overall market for computer keyboards. In North America, the use of ergonomic keyboards, which allow for better muscular support and movement, is becoming more common in an effort to reduce the number of cases like this. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in this region offer ergonomic keyboards in a variety of forms and sizes, which further propels market expansion. This allows them to capitalize on the potential presented by the industry.



It is projected that the Asia Pacific, with the exception of Japan, will witness significant growth throughout the course of the forecast period. This is mostly the result of a growth in the number of multi-national corporations that have established offices and operations in the Asia Pacific, including the Tata Group, Intel Corporation, Global Sources, Induchem AG, and HubSpot, Inc. In addition, the vigorous rivalry from regional manufacturers is resulting in falling prices of ergonomic keyboards, which is another factor that is helping to the expansion of the market in this region.



Innovation Remains the Key Competitive Factor

The market is fiercely competitive, due to the shrinking demand and the presence of numerous market players across the globe. Product launches are one of the key strategies that competitors are focusing on aggressively as there is a growing need for peripherals to address the operational issues and there is an increased emphasis on convenience. Innovations are the key factor that has the potential to stimulate demand.

