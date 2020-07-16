Worldwide Computer Numerical Control Industry to 2026 - An Increase in Application Areas Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Numerical Control Market by Machine Tool Type and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global computer numerical control market sizewas valued at $14.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $22.90 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.



Computer numerical control (CNC) machine is a fully automated solution for metal working tools controlled by computers. This machine serves as a key asset in the machine tools industry, owing to its advantages offered by it across various end-user industry verticals such as automobile and manufacturing. For instance, CNC provides increased productivity and enhanced precision & accuracy pertaining to machining performance. Software languages such as computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and vector majorly control the operations of CNC machines. These software programs enable the CNC machine to be operated in mass production industries with precision and accuracy.



Increased productivity, time effectiveness, and precision & accuracy provided across metal working industries such as automobile and manufacturing industries drive the growth of the global computer numerical control market. In addition, favorable government initiatives such as Make in India and Made in China 2025 in Asian region is fueling the growth of this market. However, high cost of CNC machines and need of highly skilled professionals to deal with the software interface are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The global computer numerical control market is segmented into machine tool type, industry vertical, and region. By machine tool type, the market is categorized into lathe, mills, routers, grinders, and others (plasma cutters, drill press, electric discharge machining, welding, and winding machines). On the basis of industry vertical, it is segregated into aerospace & defense, automobile, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial machinery, and others (metal & mining and transportation). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The companies profiled in the report include Bosch Rexroth AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Fagor Automation, FANUC Corporation, HAAS Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Sandvik AB, and Soft Servo Systems Inc.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global computer numerical control market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global computer numerical control market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Findings



Depending on machine tool type, the lathes segment led the CNC market, in terms of revenue in 2018.

On the basis of industry vertical, the automobile segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2018; and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Key Player Positioning

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand in Mass Production Plants

3.5.1.2. Increase in Need for Precision and Time Effectiveness

3.5.1.3. The Presence of Favorable Government Initiatives, Especially in Asian Region

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Cost of Cnc Machines

3.5.2.2. Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in Application Areas



Chapter 4: Computer Numerical Control Market, by Machine Tool Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Lathes

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Region

4.3. Mills

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Region

4.4. Routers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Region

4.5. Grinders

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Region

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Region



Chapter 5: Computer Numerical Control Market, by Industry Vertical

5.1. Overview

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Region

5.3. Automobile

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Region

5.4. Electronics

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Region

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Region

5.6. Industry Machinery

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Region

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Region



Chapter 6: Computer Numerical Control Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.2.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.2.4.1. U. S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.2.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.2.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.3.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.3.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.3.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.4. Italy

6.3.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.3.4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.5. Russia

6.3.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.3.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.6. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.3.4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.4.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.4.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.4.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.4.4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.4.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5.4. Market Analysis by Country

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.5.4.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.5.4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Machine Tool Type

6.5.4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Industry Vertical



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Top Winning Strategies

7.3. Key Developments

7.3.1. New Product Launches

7.3.2. Partnership

7.3.3. Acquisition

7.3.4. Product Development

7.3.5. Business Expansion



Chapter 8: Company Profile

8.1. Bosch Rexroth AG

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. R&D Expenditure

8.1.7. Business Performance

8.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

8.3. Fagor Automation

8.4. Fanuc Corporation

8.5. Gsk Cnc Equipment Co. Ltd

8.6. Haas Automation, Inc.

8.7. Heidenhain GmbH

8.8. Hurco Companies, Inc.

8.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

8.10. Okuma Corporation

8.11. Sandvik Ab

8.12. Soft Servo Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/br0jci

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

