Worldwide Concrete Surface Retarders Industry to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
May 20, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Surface Retarders Market Research Report by Raw Material (Inorganic Agents and Organic Agents), by Type (Solvent-Based and Water-Based), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market is expected to grow from USD 59.53 Million in 2020 to USD 79.73 Million by the end of 2025.
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market including Adomast Manufacturing, BASF, Cemex, Chemmasters, Chryso Group, Dayton Superior, Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft Mbh & Co. Kg, Fosroc, Fritz-Pak, GCP Applied Technologies, Interstar Materials, Kingdom Products, Larsen Building Products, Mapei, Norsekem, Other Players, Parchem Construction Supplies, Premiere Concrete Admixtures, Prime Exposure, Reckli, Russtech, Sika, The Euclid Chemical Company, Thermax, TK Products, Twin City Concrete Products, and W. R. Meadows.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Concrete Surface Retarders Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Application Outlook
3.4. Raw Material Outlook
3.5. Type Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing awareness and demand for low energy consumption buildings
5.1.1.2. Increasing urban population and significant rise in demand for residential complex
5.1.1.3. Growth in industrial infrastructure
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Concrete retarders may have variable action on different types of cement
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising infrastructure investment in emerging markets
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness among consumers
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, By Raw Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Inorganic Agents
6.3. Organic Agents
7. Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, By Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Solvent-Based
7.3. Water-Based
8. Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, By Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Commercial
8.3. Residential
9. Americas Concrete Surface Retarders Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Concrete Surface Retarders Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. South Korea
10.10. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Concrete Surface Retarders Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.5.4. Investment & Funding
12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Adomast Manufacturing
13.2. BASF
13.3. Cemex
13.4. Chemmasters
13.5. Chryso Group
13.6. Dayton Superior
13.7. Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft Mbh & Co. Kg
13.8. Fosroc
13.9. Fritz-Pak
13.10. GCP Applied Technologies
13.11. Interstar Materials
13.12. Kingdom Products
13.13. Larsen Building Products
13.14. Mapei
13.15. Norsekem
13.16. Other Players
13.17. Parchem Construction Supplies
13.18. Premiere Concrete Admixtures
13.19. Prime Exposure
13.20. Reckli
13.21. Russtech
13.22. Sika
13.23. The Euclid Chemical Company
13.24. Thermax
13.25. TK Products
13.26. Twin City Concrete Products
13.27. W. R. Meadows
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb3aqk
