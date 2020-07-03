Worldwide Consumer (Recreational) Drones Industry to 2030 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer (Recreational) Drones Global Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global consumer drones market.



This report focuses on consumer drones market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the consumer drones market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global consumer drones market is expected decline from $2.47 billion in 2019 to $2.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.60%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $3.27 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.00%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the consumer drones? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Consumer Drones market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider consumer drones market, and compares it with other markets.

the market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

the market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

the regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

the consumer drones market section of the report gives context. it compares the consumer drones market with other segments of the consumer drones market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, consumer drones indicators comparison.

Major players in the consumer drones market are 3D Robotics, Cheerson, Parrot S.A, DJI, Yuneec, EHang, Airdog, GoPro, and Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology.



The consumer (recreational) drones market consists of sales of consumer (recreational) drones and related services. These drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of entertainment and have simple-to-use controls targeted at general public use rather than for commercial purposes.



The North American market is the largest market for consumer drones and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The consumer drones market covered in this report is segmented by type into fixed wing drone; rotary blade drone; hybrid drone. It is also segmented by technology into remotely operated drone; semi-autonomous drone; autonomous drone and by application into hobbyist & gaming; aerial photography; others.



The slowdown in use of commercial drones for outdoor activities, and unavailability of the workforce to carry out necessary operations owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is projected to limit the growth of the consumer drones industry. According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus is spread in 214 countries worldwide disrupting the manufacturing and logistics across various industries. Various e-commerce companies have discontinued the supply of non-essential items affecting the consumer drones industry along with other electronic supplies. Many countries have announced lockdowns, prohibiting inessential movement of their citizens out of their houses. Moreover, the shutdown of major brand stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets have resulted in a decline in the sales through offline channels.



The rising popularity of aerial photography is driving the consumer (recreational) drones market. Photography enthusiasts are increasingly using drones to capture photographs and videos from a birds-eye view, which would otherwise require high-end video cranes. This increase in popularity has led consumers to purchase hobbyist drones and use them for photography purposes, driving market growth. According to the United States Federal Aviation Administration, there were 1.1 million small hobbyist drones in 2016 and this is expected to triple in number to reach 3.5 million by 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Characteristics



3. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



7. China Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



8. India Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



9. Japan Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



10. Australia Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



11. Indonesia Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



12. South Korea Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



13. Western Europe Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



14. UK Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



15. Germany Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



16. France Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



17. Eastern Europe Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



18. Russia Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



19. North America Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



20. USA Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



21. South America Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



22. Brazil Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



23. Middle East Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



24. Africa Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



25. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. 3D Robotics

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Cheerson

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Parrot S.A

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. DJI

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Yuneec

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market



27. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Trends And Strategies



28. Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



3D Robotics

Cheerson

Parrot S.A

DJI

Yuneec

EHang

Airdog

GoPro

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology

Hobbico

Shenzhen Hubsan Technology

Horizon Hobby

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial

Walkera

ZEROTECH

