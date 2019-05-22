Worldwide Containerboard Market Revenue to Cross $250 bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Ecommerce industry has simplified buying and selling of products at single platform without any geographical constraints which is likely to fuel product demand. Rapid expansion in ecommerce industry may surge product demand as it shields product from harsh environmental conditions. It is utilized for its robustness and mechanical stability which may propel industry growth.

Global recycled containerboard market share is poised to observe gains at over 4.5% by 2025. Shifting consumer preference towards ecofriendly products may develop demand for recycled product. Recycled material improves stacking strength, compression and burst limit properties of these boards as it is manufactured using high powered compressing machines which may propel industry growth.

India containerboard market size from agricultural application is projected to reach 3 bn. Sqr. mtrs. This product is utilized in fruits and vegetables packaging which requires anti-microbial sterilized environment thus shielding it from product spoilage which may propel the market size in foreseeable timeframe.

These are manufactured using unbleached wood fibers which negatively impacts environment and leads to deforestation. Metals and plastics containers act as alternative and offers high durability & shear strength which may hamper containerboard market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 450 pages with 685 market data tables & 28 figures & charts from the report, "Containerboard Market Size By Product (Containerboard [Liner Board, Kraft Liners, Test Liners], Corrugating Medium[Recycled, Semi Chemical Medium], White Tops), By Application (Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) [Processed Food, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Fats & Oils, Dairy & Alternatives, Alcohol & Drinks], Industrial [Books & Magazines, Construction, Plastics, Textiles, Chemicals, Glass, Lubricant], Flowers, Agriculture, Fruits), Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/containerboard-market

Global containerboard market growth from fats & oils application is anticipated to grow at over 3% by 2025. It is majorly utilized in secondary fats & oils packaging, where, it offers impact, puncture and spillage resistance which may fuel product demand. Fats & oils is prone towards oxidation and rancidity thus, containerboard is used for preventing external contamination caused due to air contact which may further foster industry growth.

France containerboard market size from lubricant application is projected to exceed USD 150 million by 2025. Lubricant products including grease, engine and break oil are packed using containerboards as it upholds anti-spillage and moisture absorbing properties which increases shelf life of these products and may fuel the market size.

Global white tops containerboard market growth is anticipated to exceed 35 billion square meters by projected timeframe. It is manufactured through semi chemical chlorine free process. It is utilized by packaging industry due to its superior performance, wet strength and printability for enhancing display characteristics which may favor industry growth.

Global containerboard market share is slightly fragmented with key industry players including, Mondi Group, StandFast Group LLC, International Paper Smurfit Kappa and Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited. Increasing light weight containers demand has encouraged sellers to invest intensely in R&D for containerboard. Companies are spending more on product design, increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts.

