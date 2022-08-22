Worldwide Contract Packaging Industry to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Advanced Packaging Solutions is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Packaging Market, By Packaging, By End-User Industry, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

When it comes to packaging, contract packaging can be beneficial for many companies. Outsourcing to a third-party company can save a company money until production levels are reached, or until capital expenditures can be approved. Outsourcing can also help a company with their display.

A contract packaging company is able to meet the packaging regulations and guidelines of industry. A contract packager understand the FDA and the regulations surrounding packaging, and they know how to properly use child-safe caps and other components.



Market Dynamics:

Growing demand from e-commerce industry and increasing adoption of advanced packaging solution by manufacturing industries are projected to propel contract packaging market. According to the Office for National Statistics (UK), over 70% of the UK population prefer online shopping.

Additionally, most of the small vendors in the European region selling through e-commerce lacks in-house packaging and are bound to prefer contract packaging solutions. Moreover, the market is also driven by increasing focus of company on outsourcing their noncore operation to gain a competitive advantage.



On the other hand, competition from in-house packaging and strict regulation regarding packaging solution are major factors expected to restrict the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global contract packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global contract packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Aaron Thomas Company, Multipack Solutions, Pharma Tech Industries, Reed-Lane Inc., Sharp Packaging Services, UNICEP Packaging, Green Packaging Asia, Jones Packaging Inc., Stamar Packaging, Budelpack Poortvliet BV, and Complete Co-Packing Services Ltd

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global contract packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global contract packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By PACKAGING

Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By END-USER

Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By REGION

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from e-commerce industry

Competition from in-house packaging

Growing adoption of innovative and smart packaging solution

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Contract Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Contract Packaging Market, By Packaging, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Primary

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Secondary

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Tertiary

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Contract Packaging Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Food

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Beverage

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Pharmaceutical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Household and Personal Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Other End-user Industries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Contract Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030

Country Trends

North America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Europe

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Latin America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Middle East & Africa

& Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Rest of World

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Aaron Thomas Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Developments

Financial Performance

Strategies

Multipack Solutions

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Pharma Tech Industries

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Reed-Lane Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Sharp Packaging Services

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

UNICEP Packaging

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Green Packaging Asia

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Jones Packaging Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Stamar Packaging

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Others

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

9. Section

