Worldwide Contract Packaging Industry to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Advanced Packaging Solutions is Driving Growth

Aug 22, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Packaging Market, By Packaging, By End-User Industry, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
When it comes to packaging, contract packaging can be beneficial for many companies. Outsourcing to a third-party company can save a company money until production levels are reached, or until capital expenditures can be approved. Outsourcing can also help a company with their display.
A contract packaging company is able to meet the packaging regulations and guidelines of industry. A contract packager understand the FDA and the regulations surrounding packaging, and they know how to properly use child-safe caps and other components.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand from e-commerce industry and increasing adoption of advanced packaging solution by manufacturing industries are projected to propel contract packaging market. According to the Office for National Statistics (UK), over 70% of the UK population prefer online shopping.
Additionally, most of the small vendors in the European region selling through e-commerce lacks in-house packaging and are bound to prefer contract packaging solutions. Moreover, the market is also driven by increasing focus of company on outsourcing their noncore operation to gain a competitive advantage.
On the other hand, competition from in-house packaging and strict regulation regarding packaging solution are major factors expected to restrict the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global contract packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global contract packaging market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Aaron Thomas Company, Multipack Solutions, Pharma Tech Industries, Reed-Lane Inc., Sharp Packaging Services, UNICEP Packaging, Green Packaging Asia, Jones Packaging Inc., Stamar Packaging, Budelpack Poortvliet BV, and Complete Co-Packing Services Ltd
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global contract packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global contract packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By PACKAGING
- Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By END-USER
- Market CONTRACT PACKAGING, By REGION
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Growing demand from e-commerce industry
- Competition from in-house packaging
- Growing adoption of innovative and smart packaging solution
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Contract Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
- Economic Impact
5. Contract Packaging Market, By Packaging, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Primary
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Secondary
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Tertiary
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Contract Packaging Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Food
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Beverage
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Pharmaceutical
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Household and Personal Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
- Other End-user Industries
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
7. Contract Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030
- Country Trends
- North America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Europe
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Asia Pacific
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Latin America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Middle East & Africa
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Rest of World
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Aaron Thomas Company
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Developments
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Multipack Solutions
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Pharma Tech Industries
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Reed-Lane Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Sharp Packaging Services
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- UNICEP Packaging
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Green Packaging Asia
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Jones Packaging Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Stamar Packaging
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Others
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Analyst Views
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaw4jx
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article