Worldwide Cooling Tower Industry to 2026 - Featuring Delta Cooling Towers, Brentwood Industries and Thermal Care Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cooling tower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A cooling tower is a heat removal device that relies on water for transferring the waste heat into the atmosphere. It offers various advantages, such as water conservation, optimal cooling, cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, resistance against corrosion, ease of installation, longer service life, high structural strength and reduced noise pollution. As a result, it finds extensive applications in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, petroleum refineries, cold storage units, electric power generation and food processing plants. Besides this, it is also used to provide comfort cooling in large commercial buildings, such as airports, schools, hospitals and hotels, etc.
Cooling Tower Market Drivers
The demand for electricity is steadily escalating around the world, owing to inflating disposable incomes, increasing electrification in various sectors and rising sales of consumer electronics. This represents one of the major factors impelling the global cooling tower market growth. Moreover, as governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent environmental regulations, there is an increase in the adoption of nuclear power plants, which, in turn, is further driving the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of HVAC systems on account of the upcoming construction activities is positively influencing the demand for cooling towers. Furthermore, the incorporation of 3D TRASAR technology to detect, determine and deliver improved scale, corrosion and microbiological performance of the cooling tower systems, is expected to expand their applications across various industries in the coming years. The market was adversely impacted in 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing and industrial plants as well as construction activities, however, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.), Brentwood Industries Inc., Delta Cooling Towers, Inc., ENEXIO Management GmbH, Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie), International Cooling Tower Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., SPX Cooling Technologies Inc., Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc., Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.), Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited), etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global cooling tower market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cooling tower market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the tower type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the flow type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the design?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the construction material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global cooling tower market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cooling Tower Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Tower Type
6.1 Open-Circuit Cooling Towers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid Cooling Towers
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Flow Type
7.1 Cross Flow
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Counter Flow
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Design
8.1 Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Natural Draft Cooling Tower
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Construction Material
9.1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Steel
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Concrete
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Wood
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Chemical
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 HVAC
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Power Generation
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Food and Beverages
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.)
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Brentwood Industries Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Delta Cooling Towers Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 ENEXIO Management GmbH
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 International Cooling Tower Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Johnson Controls Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 SPX Cooling Technologies Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.)
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited)
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
