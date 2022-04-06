Worldwide Copper Wire Industry to 2027 - Emergence of Hybrid Power Solutions That Offer High Energy Density, Minimal Carbon Footprints, and Enhanced Reliability are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Wire Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper wire market reached a volume of 18.6 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 25.5 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Copper wires are primarily used in electrical wiring. These wires offer high electric transmission with minimal resistance and require less insulation as compared to other metals. Copper wires are widely utilized in making copper cables, wherein multiple copper wires are assembled into a common jacket. Both copper wires and cables find diverse applications across numerous industries, such as building and construction, power generation, telecommunication, transportation, electronics, etc.



Copper Wire Market Trends:

The increasing demand for uninterrupted electricity supply has led to the development of power transmission and distribution infrastructures, thereby driving the demand for copper wires on a global level. Furthermore, the significant investments in the construction sector and a growing number of modern housing projects are also propelling the copper wire market. A considerable rise in the usage of copper wires in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, electronic entertainment devices, lighting solutions, etc., across smart homes is further fueling the demand for copper wires.

Additionally, the increasing environmental concerns towards high carbon emissions are leading to the upgradation of existing power transmission and distribution units, thereby augmenting the use of copper wires. In line with this, the rising number of power generation units, coupled with the escalating need for grid interconnections, are also catalyzing the product demand for overhead, underground, and submarine installations. Several government bodies are focusing on the establishment of grid connectivity in remote and rural areas across several developing nations, which is positively influencing the market for copper wires.

Moreover, the rising adoption of copper wires in telecom power systems to assist in telecommunication services is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the elevating levels of industrialization, along with the growing penetration of integrated machinery for advanced operational efficiency, are also bolstering the demand for copper wires. Additionally, the emergence of hybrid power solutions that offer high energy density, minimal carbon footprints, and enhanced reliability is further expected to drive the global copper wire market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global copper wire market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global copper wire market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global copper wire market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Copper Wire Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Building and Construction

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Telecommunication and Power

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Transport

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Industrial Equipment

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Electronics

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Copper Wire Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land, Location and Site Development

9.1.1 Overview of Land Location

9.1.2 Project Planning and Phasing of Development

9.1.3 Environmental Impacts

9.1.4 Land Requirement and Expenditure

9.2 Plant Machinery

9.2.1 Machinery Requirements and Costs

9.2.2 Machinery Suppliers

9.2.3 Machinery Pictures

9.3 Raw Materials

9.3.1 Raw Material Requirements

9.3.2 Raw Material Procurement

9.3.3 Raw Material Expenditure

9.3.4 Raw Material Suppliers

9.3.5 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.4 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.5 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

9.7 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Operating Expenses

11.3 Expenditure Projections

11.4 Income Projections

11.5 Product Pricing and Margins

11.6 Taxation

11.7 Depreciation

11.8 Financial Analysis

11.8.1 Liquidity Analysis

11.8.2 Profitability Analysis

11.8.2.1 Payback Period

11.8.2.2 Net Present Value

11.8.2.3 Internal Rate of Return

11.8.2.4 Profit and Loss Account

11.8.3 Uncertainty Analysis

11.8.4 Sensitivity Analysis



12 Regulatory Procedures and Approval



13 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 SWOT Analysis



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis



17 Price Analysis

17.1 Raw Material Price Trends

17.2 Copper Wire Price Trends

17.3 Product Margins



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure

18.2 Key Players

18.3 Profile of Key Players



