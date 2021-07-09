Worldwide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Industry to 2026 - by Category, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Report.



The cordless vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



The rising awareness about cleanliness among the consumers and the ease of the cleaning process is creating heavy demand for vacuum cleaners. North America and Europe contribute to the largest share of the market. APAC is observing a higher growth rate due to a rise in disposable income and increasing health awareness. The growing trend of co-working spaces is driving the growth of cordless vacuum cleaners worldwide. Purchasing power and the standard of living of people across the regions are the major factors impacting the market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the cordless vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period:

Rising Usage of HEPA Filter and Anti Allergen Technology

Introduction of Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Increasing of Disposable Income and Urbanization

Rising of Single Residential Ownership

The report considers the present scenario of the cordless vacuum cleaner market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



Market Segmentation

The global cordless vacuum cleaner market research report includes a detailed segmentation by category, product, distribution channel, end-user, geography. The cordless vacuum cleaners, specifically designed for floor cleaning, occupy the market's highest share. For instance, In March 2021, Eufy launched a handstick cordless vacuum cleaner for floor cleaning in India. The growth of residential sectors in developing countries such as China, India, and others is expected to boost cordless vacuum cleaners' demand. North America and Europe are significant markets for floor-specific cordless vacuum cleaners due to their high purchasing power and higher living standards.



The rising electricity and labor costs in countries such as Germany, the UK, and others drive the upright vacuum cleaner market. Residential vacuum cleaners are expected to generate high revenue in the upright market. Bagged upright vacuums are very hygienic and enhancing the demand for these products across the globe. The growing concern towards sustainability and environment-friendly products is projected to boost the demand for this vacuum cleaner year on year.



The online distribution channel in the cordless vacuum cleaner is significantly growing across all regions. Various vendors such as Eufy, Karcher, and others expand their presence to other countries by collaborating with other e-commerce channels in the global cordless vacuum cleaner market. The huge discounts provided in the online media attract consumers to buy these products through online channels. The rising tech-savvy population is giving a boost to online sales during the forecast period.



Developing countries such as India, China, and others are growing rapidly, and huge investments are taking place in these countries for the application of cordless vacuum cleaners. The advent of COVID-19 and several measures taken by governments of emerging economies are expected to be key factors driving the demand for cordless vacuum cleaners in commercial spaces. The global commercial vacuum market is growing at a CAGR of 11. 05%.

Competitive Landscape

Dyson, Electrolux, LG, TTI Group, SharkNinja, Bissell, and others offer cordless vacuum cleaners in the global market. The key market players compete in various rounds, such as introducing new products, technology, and online presence. The constant innovation and development of new products are making the competition among the vendors more intense. Most key vendors focus on the European and North American markets to gain growth opportunities in the market. Vendors incorporate several innovative features in cordless vacuum devices such as floor sensing, battery sensing, and filter sensing technology to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the vacuum cleaner industry? What is the growth rate of the North America Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market? Who are the key players in the cordless vacuum cleaner market? Who are the major end-user segments in the cordless vacuum cleaner market? What are the technological advancements in the market?

