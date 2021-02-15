Worldwide Corn Starch Industry to 2027 - Surge in Demand for Resistant Starch

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Starch Market by Type, Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corn starch market was valued at $13,671.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $17,066.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.



Corn starch, also known as corn flour and maize starch, is derived from corn through wet milling, steeping, grinding, purifying, and drying. Corn starch is a white, odorless, and tasteless powder used extensively in the bakery and confectionary industries, and is widely adopted as a staple food ingredient, globally. Apart from having application in the food and beverage industry, it is used in paper production, textile production, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.



The corn starch market is subject to substantial growth in the coming years. The growth is attributed to changes in the food consumption pattern across the globe. Moreover, expansion of the retail market and easy availability of products through various sales channels make it convenient for consumers to purchase food items made from corn starch. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, availability of a number of substitutes such as pea starch and rice starch and The rise in concern among people about negative effects of starch rich diet act as the major restraints of the global corn starch market. On Conversely, increase in popularity for resistant corn starch and clean label products is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global market.



The global corn starch market is segmented into type, application, form, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into modified, native, and sweetener. Depending on application, it is fragmented into food ingredient, pharmaceutical, and others. By form, it is segregated into powder and liquid. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U. S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



The key players in the corn starch market have relied on product launch as their key strategy to stay competitive in the global market. The key players profiled in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc, AGRANA - Beteiligungs AG, Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres S. A, Hodgson Mill, ACH Food Companies, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited.



Key Benefits



The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the corn starch industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.5. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Corn Starch Market Snapshot

2.2. Key Findings of the Study

2.3. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B Industry

3.4.1.2. Multiple Properties of Starch Provide Impetus to the Market

3.4.1.3. Expanding Retail Market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Availability of Numerous Substitutes

3.4.2.2. Increase in Consumer Consciousness About Negative Effects of Starch-Rich Diet

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Clean Label Starch Gaining High Traction Among Consumers

3.4.3.2. Surge in Demand for Resistant Starch

3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the Consumer Goods Industry

3.5.3. Impact on Corn Starch Market

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Top Impacting Factor



Chapter 4: Corn Starch Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Modified

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.3. Native

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.4. Sweetener

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 5: Corn Starch Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Food Ingredient

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.3. Pharmaceutical

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 6: Corn Starch Market, by Form

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Powder

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.3. Liquid

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 7: Corn Starch Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.2. Associated British Foods plc

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.3. Beteiligungs AG

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.4. Cargill, Inc.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.5. Ingredion Incorporated

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Product Portfolio

8.6. Tate & Lyle plc

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.7. Roquette Freres S. A

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.8. Hodgson Mill

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.9. Ach Food Companies

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.10. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le1vyr



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

