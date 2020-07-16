Worldwide Cornmeal Industry to 2027 - by Form, Distribution Channel, Product, Granulation, Class, End-user & Geography
Jul 16, 2020, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cornmeal - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cornmeal market accounted for $786.18 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1206.54 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increase in superior disposable income of consumers, changes in eating habits and western food culture are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as the traditional habit of taking staple food in the diet in the different regions is hampering market growth.
Cornmeal is used as an additive to many recipes, such as cornbread and pancakes. Meal prepared from corn is also used as an alternative to wheat flour for the people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Along with nutrients such as niacin, zinc, potassium, and many more, corn flour also provides high fibers. Owing to its high protein, mineral, and vitamin content cornmeal is also added into the livestock feed.
Based on the end user, the industrial segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to accounted for the majority market share. It has been observed that corn milling products in corn mills such as brewery grits, corn starch, and corn flour are the most widely used products in the industrial sector. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the highest population in the world and the fastest-growing countries by economy and community. Growing awareness of health benefits increased purchasing power, and demand for new flavours are driving consumers to buy cornmeal products.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cornmeal Market include Hometown Food Company, Allen Bros Milling Company, Anson Mills, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Dover Corn Products, Ltd., General Mills, Inc., Goya Foods, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Nunn Milling Co. and The Quaker Oats Company.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cornmeal Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Capsule Endoscopy
5.3 Patient Monitoring
5.4 Targeted Drug Delivery
5.5 Corn Flour
5.6 Corn Grits
5.7 Corn Mixes
5.8 Corn Syrup
5.9 Whole Corn Grain
5.10 Degerminated
5.11 Bolted
5.12 Ready-to-eat Cornmeal
5.13 Wheat Flour and Mixes
6 Global Cornmeal Market, By Distribution Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Departmental Stores
6.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
6.4 Specialty Stores
6.5 Business to Business
6.6 Business to Consumer
6.7 Conventional Stores
6.8 Grocery Retails
6.9 Online Retail
6.10 Organic
7 Global Cornmeal Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blue Cornmeal
7.3 Steel Ground Yellow Cornmeal
7.4 Stone- Ground Cornmeal
7.5 White Cornmeal
8 Global Cornmeal Market, By Granulation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Coarse
8.3 Medium
8.4 Fine
9 Global Cornmeal Market, By Class
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Unenriched
9.2.1 Non-self-rising
9.2.2 Self-rising
9.3 Enriched
10 Global Cornmeal Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial (Food Processing)
10.3 Food Service
10.4 Industrial
10.5 Households
11 Global Cornmeal Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Hometown Food Company
13.2 Allen Bros Milling Company
13.3 Anson Mills, Ltd.
13.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company,
13.5 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.
13.6 Bunge Ltd.
13.7 Cargill Inc.
13.8 Dover Corn Products, Ltd.
13.9 General Mills, Inc.
13.10 Goya Foods, Inc.
13.11 Grain Millers, Inc.
13.12 Nunn Milling Co.
13.13 The Quaker Oats Company
