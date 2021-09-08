Worldwide Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Wacker Chemie and Lonza Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global cosmetic antioxidants market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global cosmetic antioxidants market to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on cosmetic antioxidants market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on cosmetic antioxidants market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cosmetic antioxidants market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cosmetic antioxidants market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing disposable income and improving the standard of living

2) Restraints

High cost of natural antioxidants

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for male cosmetics

Segment Covered

The global cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of source, type, function, and application.



The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

Natural

Chemically Derived

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

Vitamins

Enzymes

Polyphenols

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

Anti-aging

Hair Conditioning

UV Protection

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make up

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cosmetic antioxidants market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cosmetic antioxidants market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cosmetic antioxidants market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Cosmetic Antioxidants Market



4. Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

5.1. Natural

5.2. Chemically Derived



6. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

6.1. Vitamins

6.2. Enzymes

6.3. Polyphenols



7. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

7.1. Anti-aging

7.2. Hair Conditioning

7.3. UV Protection



8. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

8.1. Skin Care

8.2. Hair care

8.3. Make up



9. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

9.1.2. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

9.1.3. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

9.1.4. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

9.1.5. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

9.2.2. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

9.2.3. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

9.2.4. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

9.2.5. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

9.4.2. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

9.4.3. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

9.4.4. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

9.4.5. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. BASF SE

10.2.2. Wacker Chemie AG

10.2.3. Eastman Chemical

10.2.4. Lonza Group

10.2.5. Croda International Plc

10.2.6. Evonik Industries AG

10.2.7. BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas

10.2.8. Ashland Global Holdings

10.2.9. Kemin Industries, Inc

10.2.10. Barentz International BV

