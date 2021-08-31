Worldwide Cosmetic Packaging Industry to 2026 - Sustainable and Solvent-free Packaging Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market Research Report by Application (Hair Care, Makeup, and Nail Care), by Material (Glass, Paper, and Plastic), by Container, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 6,396.05 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,780.50 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.34% to reach USD 9,253.70 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cosmetic Packaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market, including Albea S.A., Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., DS Smith, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Quadpack Industries, S.A., Silgan Holdings Inc., and World Wide Packaging LLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in the use of cosmetic products coupled with increasing disposable incomes

5.1.1.2. Introduction of multiple cosmetic products targeting different issues

5.1.1.3. Development of travel friendly, sleek, and convenient packaging

5.1.1.4. Increasing attraction of customers towards product aesthetics

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Environmental norms restricting use of plastic leading to additional material cost to the manufacturer

5.1.2.2. Packaging damages in logistics

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Sustainable and solvent-free packaging

5.1.3.2. Use of airless technology in PETG bottles

5.1.3.3. Development of separate containers for multiple active ingredients to keep freshness intact

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Multiple competitors adopting similar packaging

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Cosmetic Packaging Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hair Care

6.3. Makeup

6.4. Nail Care

6.5. Skin Care



7. Cosmetic Packaging Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Glass

7.3. Paper

7.4. Plastic



8. Cosmetic Packaging Market, by Container

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bottles

8.3. Jars

8.4. Pumps & Dispensers

8.5. Tubes



9. Americas Cosmetic Packaging Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Packaging Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Packaging Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Albea S.A.

13.2. Amcor Limited

13.3. Ball Corporation

13.4. Bemis Company, Inc.

13.5. DS Smith

13.6. HCP Packaging

13.7. Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

13.8. Quadpack Industries, S.A.

13.9. Silgan Holdings Inc.

13.10. World Wide Packaging LLC



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgnrte

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

